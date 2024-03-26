World / Middle East

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh heads to Iran for second meeting in six months

Iran has backed militant group Hamas in the nearly six-month war with Israel

26 March 2024 - 09:03
by Agency Staff
Members of the United Nations Security Council meet on the day of a vote on a Gaza resolution that demands an immediate ceasefire for the month of Ramadan leading to a permanent sustainable ceasefire, and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, at UN headquarters in New York on March 25 2024. Picture: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh will travel to Tehran on Tuesday to meet Iranian officials, a day after the UN Security Council adopted a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian militant group, Iran’s official Press TV reported.

Iran has backed Hamas in the nearly six-month war with Israel that has killed more than 32,000 Palestinians in Gaza, according to Palestinian authorities.

It will be Haniyeh’s second visit to Iran since the outbreak of the war on Octoer 7.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson, Nasser Kanaani, called Monday’s resolution a “positive step”.

“A more important step is effective action for its implementation,” said Kanaani.

Hamas welcomed the UN resolution but said the ceasefire needed to be permanent.

The US abstained from the UN vote, sparking a spat with ally Israel.

Reuters

