Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh heads to Iran for second meeting in six months

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh will travel to Tehran on Tuesday to meet Iranian officials, a day after the UN Security Council adopted a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian militant group, Iran’s official Press TV reported.
Iran has backed Hamas in the nearly six-month war with Israel that has killed more than 32,000 Palestinians in Gaza, according to Palestinian authorities.
It will be Haniyeh’s second visit to Iran since the outbreak of the war on Octoer 7.
Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson, Nasser Kanaani, called Monday’s resolution a “positive step”.
“A more important step is effective action for its implementation,” said Kanaani.
Hamas welcomed the UN resolution but said the ceasefire needed to be permanent.
The US abstained from the UN vote, sparking a spat with ally Israel.
