Escalating missile strikes raise risk of wider Middle East conflict

Washington/Baghdad — Missile attacks in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen at the weekend threw into sharp focus the increasing risk of the war in Gaza triggering a wider regional conflict that pits Iran and its allies against Israel and the US.

Iran said five of its Revolutionary Guards were killed in a missile strike, which it blamed on Israel, on a house in Damascus on Saturday. Security sources in Lebanon said an Israeli strike there killed a member of Iranian-backed Hezbollah.

Later on Saturday, missiles and rockets launched by Iranian-backed militants in Iraq, where such groups have targeted US forces, hit al-Asad airbase, the US central command said. A number of US personnel are being evaluated for traumatic brain injuries and one Iraqi service member was wounded, it said.

The US also said it targeted a missile that the Iran-backed Houthi group in Yemen was aiming into the Red Sea, which it called a threat to shipping.

The conflict in Gaza began on October 7 when Hamas fighters stormed border defences to attack Israeli bases and towns, killing more than 1,200 people and seizing more than 200 hostages.