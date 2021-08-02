World / Middle East

Afghan leader blames ‘sudden’ US withdrawal for worsening security

President Ashraf Ghani unveils plan to bring fast-deteriorating security situation under control in six months, but no details released

02 August 2021 - 17:24 Agency Staff
A screen shows the broadcast of Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani speaking at the parliament in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 2 2021. Picture: REUTERS
A screen shows the broadcast of Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani speaking at the parliament in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 2 2021. Picture: REUTERS

Kabul  —  President Ashraf Ghani on Monday blamed Afghanistan’s fast-deteriorating security situation on a “sudden” decision by the US to withdraw its troops, but said his government had a plan to bring conditions under control within six months.

Taliban insurgents have moved in on three provincial capitals in the past few days, amid rapid advances nationwide since Washington said it planned a complete withdrawal of troops by September. Most of the Taliban’s advances have focused on rural areas and they have yet to take full control of a major city.

“The current situation is due to a sudden decision on the withdrawal of the international troops,” Ghani told the Afghan parliament in a speech. “We have had an unexpected situation in the last three months.”

However, the Afghan government had a security plan to bring the situation under control within six months, he added, and the US supported the plan. Details have not been made public.

The Taliban would not move towards peace unless the worsening security situation was curbed, Ghani said.

Peace talks between the Afghan government and Taliban negotiators started in 2020 in the Qatari capital of Doha, but have not made any substantive progress despite a few rounds.

The two sides committed to speeding up the talks, however, at a recent meeting in Doha between a high-level Afghan political delegation and the Taliban.

Ghani said the militants had not severed ties with terrorist groups, and had stepped up attacks on women and civil society activists.

The US and Britain have accused the Taliban of atrocities that could amount to war crimes in the town on Spin Boldak.  “The Taliban massacred dozens of civilians in revenge killings. These murders could constitute war crimes,” the embassies of Washington and London said in separate tweets.

It was time the Taliban and the Afghan government accepted each other and moved towards a peaceful solution, he added.

The Taliban rejected Ghani’s accusations.

“Declarations of war, accusations and lies cannot prolong Ghani’s government’s life; his time has run out, God willing,” the movement’s spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, said on Twitter.

Reuters  

Biden and Iraq leader announce end to US combat mission though most troops to remain

Agreement formally ends mission in Iraq by the end of 2021 after more than 18 years there
World
6 days ago

China accuses US of ‘imaginary enemy’ after talks on human rights and cyberattacks

Beijing diplomat says US is trying to divert attention from its own domestic problems
World
1 week ago

US general steps down from Afghanistan command

Austin Miller will relinquish command in a symbolic end to America's longest conflict even as Taliban insurgents gain momentum.
World
3 weeks ago

US to call for safeguards in talks with China to temper rivalry

US wants to stress the need for 'guardrails' ahead of deputy secretary of state's meeting with Beijing's foreign minister
World
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
In China, pigs are being bred in 13-storey ‘hog ...
World / Asia
2.
India likely to face third Covid-19 wave that ...
World / Asia
3.
Delta variant poses biggest threat to China since ...
World / Asia
4.
SA-born Patrick Soon-Shiong to start trials of ...
World / Asia
5.
US warns Iran of ‘appropriate response’ after ...
World

Related Articles

Biden defends US exit from Afghanistan despite Taliban gains

World / Americas

The US and Russia in Afghanistan: the more things seem different, the more they ...

Opinion

Afghans worry about security as US troops leave

World / Middle East

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.