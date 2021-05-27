More women now work in Saudi Arabia as reforms move apace

The changes have come at a cost. As social liberties have expanded, political freedoms have retreated for men and women alike, leaving little room for the citizenry to debate policies that are transforming one of the world’s most socially restrictive countries. Prince Mohammed’s crackdown on domestic critics has ensnared female activists, writers, and academics alongside male ones.

Campaigners such as Loujain al-Hathloul and Aziza al-Yousef, who spent years advocating for changes such as allowing women to drive, were arrested in 2018 and accused of undermining state security. (Al-Hathloul, sentenced to a nearly six-year prison term that was partly suspended , was freed in February; and al-Yousef was released in 2019, though both are banned from travel abroad. Human-rights groups say they were tortured, which the government denies.) Other dissenters have fallen silent out of fear.

As Saudi society evolves, some men worry that women are taking their jobs and subverting their traditional role as the head of the household, responsible for their families financially and otherwise. “I’m against the fact that women are prioritised in getting jobs while men are left behind,” says Yazeed, a dentist, asking that his last name be withheld so he can speak openly in a country where the government limits free speech. “I believe women’s employment is a necessity only when she can’t find someone to provide for her.”

Prince Mohammed has said it’s time for women to take a bigger role. He rarely gives interviews, but told Bloomberg in 2016: “Women are half of this society, and we want it to be a productive half.” More than two-thirds of unemployed Saudi women hold a bachelor’s degree or higher, compared with just a third of male job seekers. Getting the kingdom’s educated women into the workforce is seen as essential to the success of the Vision 2030 plan.

The logic of female empowerment is straightforward, says Rasha Alturki, Alnahda’s CEO. The government has invested for generations in educating Saudi women, she says. “There has to be a return on your investment. Otherwise what’s the point?”

Few people have lived the changes in Saudi Arabia as viscerally as Ahlam Eisa, a mother of four who works in a women’s clothing shop in Riyadh and drives for Uber and other ride-­sharing companies to make extra cash, all while studying for her high school diploma.

Born in the south, Eisa got married and moved to the capital when she was 19, living the kind of closed-off life typical for many Saudi women. Her divorce three years ago jolted her into an alternative universe where women worked and unmarried couples ate together in cafés. “I didn’t know what the world outside was,” she says. “I was in a bubble.”

Today, Eisa drives around Riyadh in a silver Hyundai Accent, her short hair styled beneath a grey hooded robe. The car, which a local charity helped her buy, has transformed her life, she says. Now her focus is to finish school then train as a nurse. One of her daughters wants to be a flight attendant; the other, a makeup artist. “I realised that with or without a man, I’m making my life beautiful. Everything in this era is available for women.”

Nawal Alunaizi is similarly elated at her newfound choices. The mother of five says she endured a bad marriage for two decades, afraid to lose custody of her children under a patriarchal system in which only men were considered legal guardians. Reforms that made it easier for women to file for divorce and get custody of their children emboldened her to leave the relationship four years ago.

“I’m living a new life,” says Alunaizi, who works in HR at a real estate company. “At first, when I’d come and say to my daughters, ‘Be strong, face life,’ I’d be embarrassed. Now I say it, and I look them in the eye.”

The changes to the Saudi workforce have been uneven (and have completely bypassed some foreign women in the kingdom, including 1-million female domestic workers who have limited rights and are largely at the mercy of their employers). Many traditionally male-dominated ­industries — such as manufacturing and construction —­ remain so. There are roughly 18 Saudi men in the mining sector for every Saudi woman. That ratio narrows to about one-to-one in fields such as healthcare, social work, arts and ­entertainment, and the hospitality industry.

When the pandemic struck, the General Authority for Statistics, where Almuhanna works, switched from all-male enumerators knocking on doors to mostly women surveyors working the phones, who ended up reaching more women directly by not having to go through male heads of households. Among other things, the data they gathered suggested more women were already working outside the home than previously thought.

Job creation is Prince Mohammed’s most pressing domestic challenge. The double blow of last year’s decline in oil prices and the Covid-19 pandemic underscored the importance of diversifying the economy. In the fourth quarter of 2020 the unemployment rate was 12.6% for Saudis overall and almost double that for women.