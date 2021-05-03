World / Middle East

Syrian court selects two ‘rivals’ for ballot to stand against Assad in May vote

Election win would result in President Bashar al-Assad’s fourth seven-year term

03 May 2021 - 21:15 Kinda Makieh
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad speaks at a cabinet meeting in Damascus, Syria, March 30 2021. Picture: SANA/REUTERS
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad speaks at a cabinet meeting in Damascus, Syria, March 30 2021. Picture: SANA/REUTERS

Damascus  —  Syria's Constitutional Court on Monday selected two obscure figures to appear on ballots standing against President Bashar al-Assad in a May 26 election that the West rejects as a farce.

From a list of 51 potential candidates, the court approved just three: Assad, former deputy cabinet minister Abdallah Saloum Abdallah, and Mahmoud Ahmed Marei, head of a small, officially sanctioned opposition party.

Assad, who took power in 2000 on the death of his father who ruled for 30 years, has regained control of most of his country after 10 years of civil war that killed hundreds of thousands of Syrians and drove more than half the population from their homes.

Damascus views the election, for what would be Assad's fourth seven-year term, as the governing system functioning normally despite the war. The opposition and Western countries view it as a farce to keep Assad in power indefinitely and head off negotiations to end the conflict.

Top UN officials said earlier in May that the vote would not fulfil Security Council resolutions that call for a political process to end Syria's conflict, a new constitution, and free elections administered under UN supervision.

Assad has taken measures in recent months to ease public dissatisfaction fed by anger over eroding living conditions and a plunging currency, including raising state salaries, cracking down on currency speculators and bringing the official exchange rate closer into line with the black market.

His opponents say some of the new measures, such as cheap loans, favour his politically and economically powerful allies, including members of his Alawite minority sect who dominate the state and security forces.

On Sunday, Assad issued an amnesty waiving penalties on some draft dodgers, currency speculators, smugglers and petty criminals, which relatives hope could lead to the release of some civic activists detained in recent months.

Reuters 

Iran’s Khamenei reprimands foreign minister after audio leak

Mohammad Javad Zarif's political future in doubt after leaked tape reveals minister disagreed with the strategies of assassinated Iranian general ...
World
1 day ago

Stampede at Israeli religious festival kills dozens of worshippers

Scores of ultra-Orthodox Jews hurt at sage’s grave after tens of thousands attend religious bonfire festival
World
3 days ago

Talks are under way to sell Aramco stake, says Saudi Arabia’s crown prince

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman says Saudi Arabia is negotiating with a ‘leading global energy company’ for the sale
World
5 days ago

Fire kills 82 at Covid-19 hospital in Iraq

About 110 people were also injured in blaze that broke out in a Baghdad hospital after an oxygen cylinder exploded
World
1 week ago

Dozens arrested in night of violence in Jerusalem as two religions collide

Palestinian medics said 100 were injured during Ramadan clashes as Jewish Israelis chanted anti-Arab slogans
World
1 week ago

