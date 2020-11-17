World / Middle East

Iran threatens ‘crushing’ response to any US attacks on nuclear sites

Trump discussed possibility of attacking Iranian nuclear sites, according to a report

17 November 2020 - 21:43 Dan Williams
US secretary of state Mike Pompeo tours the Rustem Pasha Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, November 17 2020. Picture: PATRICK SEMANSKY/REUTERS
US secretary of state Mike Pompeo tours the Rustem Pasha Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, November 17 2020. Picture: PATRICK SEMANSKY/REUTERS

Dubai — Any US attack on Iran would face a “crushing” response, an Iranian government spokesperson said on Tuesday, after reports US. President Donald Trump asked for options for a strike on Iran's main nuclear site last week but decided against doing so.

“Any action against the Iranian nation would certainly face a crushing response,” spokesperson Ali Rabiei said, in remarks streamed on an official government website.

Citing a US official, reports said on Monday that Trump, with two months left in office, conferred with top advisers about the possibility of attacking the Natanz uranium enrichment plant — but was dissuaded by them from that option.

One of the advisers named in the report, secretary of state Mike Pompeo, is on Wednesday due to visit Israel, which has hinted at possible military action against Iran.

“If I were the Iranians, I would not feel at ease” after the report, Israeli energy minister Yuval Steinitz said, adding that he was not aware of the Oval Office deliberations last Thursday.

“It is very important that the Iranians know that if, indeed, they suddenly dash toward high levels of enrichment, in the direction of nuclear weaponry, they are liable to encounter the military might of the US, and also, perhaps, of other countries,” Steinitz told Israel's Army Radio.

Iran says its nuclear programme is for peaceful needs. Rabiei accused Israel of “psychological warfare” against Iran.

“I personally don't foresee that it's probable that they (the US) would want to cause insecurity in the world and the region,” Rabiei said.

Reuters 

