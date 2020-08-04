Huge blast rips through Beirut port in Lebanon

Beirut — A huge explosion near the centre of Beirut killed at least 10 people, injured hundreds and sent shockwaves across the Lebanese capital, shattering windows and causing apartment balconies to collapse, witnesses and security sources said.

The most powerful explosion to hit Beirut in years shook the ground, leaving some residents thinking an earthquake had struck. Dazed and weeping, some of them wounded, people walked through streets checking to see if relatives were hurt.

The blast occurred in the city's port area, where there were warehouses housing explosives, Lebanon's state news agency NNA and two security sources said.

A third security source said there were chemicals stored in the area. Footage of the blast shared by residents on social media showed a column of smoke rising from the port district followed by an enormous blast.