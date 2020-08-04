Beirut blast kills nearly 80 and injures thousands

Beirut — A huge explosion in port warehouses near central Beirut killed 78 people, injured more than 4,000 people and sent shockwaves that shattered windows, smashed masonry and shook the ground across the Lebanese capital.

Officials said they expected the death toll to rise further after Tuesday's blast as emergency workers dug through rubble to rescue people and remove the dead. It was the most powerful explosion in years to hit Beirut, which is already reeling from an economic crisis and a surge in coronavirus infections.

"There are many people missing until now. People are asking the emergency department about their loved ones and it is difficult to search at night because there is no electricity," health minister Hamad Hasan said. "We are facing a real catastrophe and need time to assess the extent of damages."