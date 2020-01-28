World / Middle East

Netanyahu cries off immunity saying it would be a ‘circus’

The Israeli prime minister has been indicted on corruption, fraud and breach of trust charges

28 January 2020 - 13:26 Stephen Farrell and Jeffrey Heller
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Picture: AFP
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Picture: AFP

Jerusalem — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that he is withdrawing his bid for parliamentary immunity from prosecution on corruption charges.

Israel’s longest-serving prime minister said in a statement that the immunity proceedings in parliament would have been a “circus” and he did not want to take part in this “dirty game”.

Netanyahu, who denies all wrongdoing, said: “I informed the Knesset speaker that I am withdrawing my immunity request.”

The case now moves towards trial, a process that could take months or years. The right-winger, who faces a national election in March, is under no legal obligation to resign.

He is now in Washington for meetings with US President Donald Trump ahead of the release of Trump’s long-delayed Israel-Palestinian peace plan, which the Palestinians have already rejected.

Israel’s attorney-general Avichai Mandelblit indicted Netanyahu on corruption charges — the first of their kind against a serving Israeli prime minister — last November following a long-running investigation. The charges included bribery, breach of trust and fraud.

Netanyahu’s political opponents, including the centrist former general Benny Gantz, made his legal troubles a centrepiece of their campaigns against him in two Israeli elections last year.

He is suspected of wrongfully accepting $264,000 worth of gifts, which prosecutors said include cigars and Champagne from tycoons, and of dispensing favours in alleged bids for improved coverage by Israel’s biggest selling newspaper, Yedioth Ahronoth, and the Walla website.

Netanyahu could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted of bribery and a maximum three-year term for fraud and breach of trust.

Reuters

Benjamin Netanyahu wants immunity that could delay his trial

If granted it will freeze his prosecution in three graft cases until a new coalition is formed — which he hopes to head
World
3 weeks ago

‘Landslide’ win keeps Benjamin Netanyahu at head of party

Size of victory over rival for leadership of Likud strengthens his position ahead of elections
World
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Rising death toll and rapid spread of China virus ...
World
2.
Why no one wants to be a stockbroker in Nigeria
World / Africa
3.
Netanyahu cries off immunity saying it would be a ...
World / Middle East
4.
Russia expels Japanese journalist citing espionage
World / Europe

Related Articles

Israel set for its third general election in a year

World / Middle East

Netanyahu’s personal lawyer and cousin to be charged with money-laundering

World / Middle East

Benjamin Netanyahu ‘is fighting for his life’ in leadership battle

World / Middle East

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.