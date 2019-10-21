Netanyahu abandons effort to form new government

Jerusalem — Benjamin Netanyahu gave up his effort to form a new government on Monday after failing to secure a majority coalition, creating an opportunity for rival Benny Gantz to replace Israel’s longest-serving prime minister.

Netanyahu, who heads the Likud party, said he had been unable to form a government following an election in September, and was returning the mandate to Israeli President Reuven Rivlin. Rivlin said he intends to task Gantz with the job of putting together a new government.

“In the past weeks I made every effort to bring Benny Gantz to the negotiating table, every effort to establish a broad national government, every effort to avoid another election,” said Netanyahu, who turned 70 on Monday.