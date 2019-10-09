Turkey launches air strikes on Kurdish forces in Syria

Ras al-Ain is one of the first areas on which Ankara’s planned offensive is expected to focus. Like Tal Abyad, further west, its population is mainly Arab. Kurdish forces have dug trenches and tunnels in both areas, covering streets with metal canopies to block the cameras of Turkish drones.

The Kurdish-led SDF took heavy losses in the US-backed campaign against the IS in Syria which they led to its successful conclusion in March.

Trump has faced a barrage of criticism, including from close allies in Washington, for appearing to leave US allies to their fate.

Senior Republican senator Lindsey Graham addressed a tweet to the Turkish government saying, “You do NOT have a green light to enter into northern Syria. There is massive bipartisan opposition in Congress, which you should see as a red line you should not cross.”

There has also been a chorus of international concern, including from US allies. French President Emmanuel Macron is “very worried” about the planned Turkish operation, an aide said on Wednesday.

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said that Iraqi Kurdish leaders he met earlier this week had voiced deep concern about the risks of the mixed signals from Trump. “They are extremely alarmed that such a lightweight treatment of this extremely delicate subject could ignite the entire region,” Lavrov said.

Since 2015, Russia has been the main military backer of the Syrian government, which has seized on the policy shift from Trump to try to persuade the Kurds to accept the restoration of central government control.

The Kurds called on Moscow on Wednesday to facilitate dialogue with Damascus. They have warned that a Turkish offensive would reverse the military gains achieved against IS and allow the jihadist group’s surviving leaders to come out of hiding.

While a Kurdish-led operation earlier this year saw the end of IS’s territorial caliphate, the organisation is not dead and sleeper cells have been active in several parts of Syria and Iraq.

IS claimed an overnight suicide attack by two of its fighters in its former Syria stronghold of Raqa. Turkey said it would not allow a resurgence of IS, but called on European countries to repatriate jihadist prisoners being held in Kurdish detention centres.

