Saudi Arabia plans an Islamic bond to cash in on lower borrowing costs

The kingdom has been one of the biggest issuers in emerging markets, and hopes to raise about $32bn in local- and foreign-currency debt this year

30 September 2019 - 13:19 Archana Narayanan and Matthew Martin
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Dubai — Saudi Arabia is considering selling a dollar-denominated Islamic bond as early as next month as the kingdom seeks to take advantage of lower borrowing costs, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The government is close to hiring banks for the possible sukuk sale, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. A spokesperson for the finance ministry did not immediately respond to requests to comment.

A sale would come just weeks after attacks on the kingdom’s oil facilities slashed Saudi Aramco’s crude output by half. 

Still, finance minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan said the strikes had “zero” impact on the country’s revenue. S& P Global Ratings last week affirmed the country’s rating at A- with a stable outlook.

International sales

Emerging-market sovereign borrowers are returning to debt markets as stimulus from central banks cuts borrowing costs and investors chase yields. SA last week raised $5bn from its first sale since May 2018, while Abu Dhabi sold $10bn in bonds.

With one of the world’s lowest debt levels, Saudi Arabia has been one of the biggest issuers in emerging markets after a drop in oil prices prompted the government to cut spending and seek alternative sources of funding.

The kingdom said in December it plans to raise about $32bn from local- and foreign-currency debt this year to help fund its budget deficit. Saudi Arabia has raised $10.9bn on international markets so far this year.

Bloomberg 

Foreign women soon will not have to wear an abaya, Saudi Arabia promises

But ‘modest clothing’ will still be mandatory, and no word on if the same will apply to Saudi women
2 days ago

SA consumers to suffer fallout from Saudi oilfield attacks

From Wednesday a litre of 95 octane petrol will cost 18c more and 93 octane will be up 4c
20 hours ago

Saudi prince treads a fine line on who is to blame for journalist’s murder

Mohammed bin Salman takes responsibility because Jamal Khashoggi died on his watch — but he knew nothing about it
4 days ago

