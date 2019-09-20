Companies / Energy

Saudi Aramco shows media damage to oil refineries after attack

Despite its diminished capacity, Aramco insists the sites will be back to pre-attack output levels later in September

20 September 2019 - 16:41 Anthony DiPaola
Workers repair the pipeline at the damaged site of Saudi Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia, September 20 2019. Picture: REUTERS/JAMAD I MOHAMMED
Workers repair the pipeline at the damaged site of Saudi Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia, September 20 2019. Picture: REUTERS/JAMAD I MOHAMMED

Dubai — Saudi Aramco revealed the significant damage caused by an aerial strike on its Khurais oil field last weekend, but insisted that the site will be back to pre-attack output levels later in September.

Aramco took reporters for a first look inside the facilities at Saudi Arabia’s second-biggest field, where infrastructure was scorched and pipelines ruptured by the assault on Saturday. A pile of debris — a mess of oil melted to asphalt, twisted and charred metal grates, and pieces of fire hose — stank of tar.

The Khurais field and processing plant resumed 30% of production within 24 hours of the strike and will produce 1.2-million barrels per day (bpd) by the end of September, Fahad Al Abdulkareem, GM for Aramco’s southern area oil operations, said at a briefing on Friday. Workers are at the site 24 hours a day to speed the repairs, according to the company.

The world’s biggest crude exporter has vowed a swift restoration of output at Khurais and the Abqaiq processing plant after the attack by drones and missiles disabled 5% of global supply. There’s concern in the market about how long it will take the kingdom to fully restore lost production as it depletes inventories to meet supply commitments and operates without its usual buffer of spare capacity.

The Khurais field has a maximum output capacity of 1.45-million bpd and processes all of its oil on site, according to Al Abdulkareem. The assault affected four of its crude-stabilisation units — 90m towers that remove pressure and gas from the crude. One of two towers not visible on the site visit sustained even more severe damage than those on view, he said.

Emergency crews arrived within 10 minutes of the first strike at Khurais, tackling fires as the attack continued, Al Abdulkareem said.

Aramco showed reporters pipes that had been pierced by fragments from the missiles, causing them to spew oil, feeding the fires. Workers were busy replacing segments of piping and insulation at the facilities, and conducting tests on the damaged crude-stabilisation columns.

Saudi and US officials have said that the drones and missiles used to attack Abqaiq and Khurais were made by Iran, though Iran has denied involvement. The incident has ratcheted up instability in the world’s most important oil-producing region, where tensions were already high following several attacks on Saudi oil tankers and pipelines in recent months.

The Abqaiq plant, whose throughput before the attack was about 4.9-million bpd, is now processing about 2-million bpd, Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said on Tuesday. A visit by reporters on Friday showed five damaged towers at the site. The facility should return to pre-attack levels by the end of September, according to Nasser.

Aramco has ramped up output at its offshore fields — making more of its heavier crude grades available to customers — and is also tapping oil in storage to meet export commitments. A return to the company’s full 12-million bpd capacity is unlikely before the end of November, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, the energy minister, said on Tuesday.

Bloomberg

