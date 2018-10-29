World / Middle East

Turks call for speedy inquiry to reveal ‘whole truth’ of Jamal Khashoggi’s death

29 October 2018 - 20:53 Agency Staff
Human rights activists and friends of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi protest outside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. Picture: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER
Human rights activists and friends of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi protest outside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. Picture: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER

Istanbul — Turkey on Monday called for the investigation into the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi to be completed “as soon as possible”, after state media reported Saudi Arabia’s chief prosecutor met with the head of the Turkish probe.

“We naturally see an advantage in our prosecutors sharing information and working together,” Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told a press conference in Istanbul.

“The co-operation must continue, but it must not be drawn out or turn into a diversion. The investigation must be completed as soon as possible, so that the whole truth is revealed,” he said.

His comments came after Saudi Attorney Gen Sheikh Saud al-Mojeb met with Istanbul chief prosecutor Irfan Fidan in the Turkish city’s main Caglayan court for about 75 minutes, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported.

Mojeb, who last week acknowledged that the killing was “premeditated” based on Turkish evidence, arrived in Istanbul early on Monday and is expected to inspect the Saudi consulate where Khashoggi was killed.

The case has brought near unprecedented international scrutiny on Saudi Arabia, which is seeking to draw a line under the crisis after offering a series of differing narratives in the weeks following Khashoggi’s murder.

The 59-year-old Washington Post contributor, who had criticised Saudi Arabia’s powerful Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, vanished after entering the consulate on October 2 to obtain paperwork for his marriage to his Turkish fiancee.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that a 15-person team came from Riyadh to kill Khashoggi.

Gruesome reports in the Turkish media have alleged that Khashoggi’s body, which has still not been found, was cut up into multiple pieces.

Saudi authorities have arrested 18 men over the murder and Erdogan has requested they be extradited for trial in Turkey. Riyadh has rejected the request.

Asked about the body’s location, Cavusoglu said that “as those who committed the murder are in Saudi Arabia, Saudi Arabia has a very large responsibility”.

The killing has tainted the image of Prince Mohammed, who has positioned himself as a Saudi reformer, and tested ties between Washington and Riyadh as Western powers demand answers over Khashoggi’s death. The crown prince has denounced the murder as “repulsive” and denied any involvement.

AFP

Saudi, Turkish prosecutors meet over Jamal Khashoggi murder

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says a request for the extradition of 18 suspects arrested in Saudi Arabia is being relayed to the kingdom
World
10 hours ago

Saudis promise ‘full’ inquiry into killing of journalist Jamal Khashogg

The murder has tarnished the image of Crown Prince Mohammed and sparked a wave of international criticism
World
22 hours ago

MICHAEL MORRIS: These things that do happen when a country is in the vice-grip of the state

Jamal Khashoggi’s murder has been shrugged off by the Saudi foreign minister in the same way so many tragedies are unsurprising and expected in SA
Opinion
16 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Turks call for speedy inquiry to reveal ‘whole ...
World / Middle East
2.
India and Japan draw closer as leaders tighten ...
World / Asia
3.
Israeli minister’s UAE visit adds impetus to ...
World / Middle East
4.
Confident Americans spend and earn more but save ...
World / Americas

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.