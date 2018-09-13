Israeli troops destroy activists’ shacks ahead of controversial Khan al-Ahmar demolition

Khan al-Ahmar — Israeli troops removed caravans on Thursday from near a Bedouin village in the occupied West Bank which they have orders to demolish despite international criticism, an AFP photographer reported.

The pre-dawn operation on the outskirts of Khan al-Ahmar raised fear among the villlage’s 200 residents that its demolition had begun.

The soldiers took away five caravans which had been pitched by activists campaigning against the village’s demolition.

The army blocked off access to the village and there were no clashes during the operation, the AFP photographer said.

The Israeli defence ministry body that oversees the Palestinian territories, said the five caravans had been pitched illegally over the past few days.