World

WAR CRIMES

ICC ‘undeterred’ after US threats to prosecute its officials

US national security adviser John Bolton calls the Hague-based rights body ‘unaccountable and outright dangerous’ to the US, Israel and other allies

11 September 2018 - 19:31 Agency Staff
John Bolton. Picture: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS
John Bolton. Picture: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS

The Hague — The International Criminal Court (ICC) said on Tuesday its work will continue "undeterred" after Washington threatened to prosecute its officials if Americans are charged with war crimes committed in Afghanistan.

"The ICC, as a court of law, will continue to do its work undeterred, in accordance with those principles and the overarching idea of the rule of law," the tribunal said.

The Hague-based court’s response comes a day after the US threatened to arrest and sanction court officials should they move to charge with war crimes any American who served in Afghanistan.

The White House’s national security adviser, John Bolton, called the Hague-based rights body "unaccountable" and "outright dangerous" to the US, Israel and other allies, and said any probe of US service members would be "an utterly unfounded, unjustifiable investigation".

"If the court comes after us, Israel or other US allies, we will not sit quietly," Bolton said.

The US is prepared to slap financial sanctions and criminal charges on officials of the court if they proceed against any Americans, he added.

Independent

In its response the ICC declared itself an "independent and impartial judicial institution".

It also stressed that it will only investigate and prosecute crimes when the states will not or cannot do so.

The Hague-based ICC was set up in 2002 with jurisdiction to investigate and prosecute the world’s worst crimes, including genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The court, however, does not have the capacity to arrest suspects and depends on member states for their co-operation.

The US has not signed up to the court and in 2002 the Congress passed a law enabling Washington to invade the Netherlands to liberate any US citizen held by the court.

AFP

Donald Trump closure of PLO mission in Washington 'another move to punish Palestinians'

The decision will be announced by Trump’s security advisor John Bolton in the Hague on Monday, where he plans to take on the ICC for ...
World
1 day ago

I am a revolutionary, says warlord

DRC rebel Bosco Ntaganda denies being a criminal
World
11 days ago

Court told of DRC's 'Terminator'

Rebels used machetes to slaughter civilians, international judges told as trial of dreaded Congolese warlord wraps up in the Hague
World
13 days ago

Myanmar rejects UN findings of genocide against Rohingya Muslims

Mounting international criticism — and possible referral to the International Criminal Court — is not swaying Myanmar saying its deadly ...
World
13 days ago

ICC's chief prosecutor to meet Palestine's foreign minister over Gaza unrest

Fatou Bensouda warned Israel Defence Forces to avoid excessive use of force and vowed to take ‘any action warranted’ last week ahead of Monday’s ...
World
3 months ago

Dutch war criminal Guus Kouwenhoven not being extradited yet, after breaking his leg

After the International Criminal Court found him guilty of war crimes and arms dealing in his absence, and he fled to SA in December 2016
National
4 months ago

