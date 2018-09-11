World / Americas

Palestinian Authority accuses the US of bias as Washington mission shut

The Palestinian leadership vows to review all political, economic and security ties with the US

11 September 2018 - 19:32 Agency Staff
Saeb Erekat. Picture: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN
Dubai — The Palestinian Authority has vowed to reconsider its co-operation with Israel as it again accuses the US of taking sides in the Middle East peace process.

Senior Palestinian official Saeb Erekat told reporters in Ramallah that the full range of political, economic and security ties will be reassessed in the wake of the Trump administration’s decision on Monday to shut down the Palestinian mission in Washington.

President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, John Bolton, said the move was triggered by the Palestinian leadership’s refusal to participate in talks with Israel.

But Erekat denounced it as an act of blackmail, saying the US could no longer be a mediator in the conflict.

The closure of the office was the latest step in a US pressure campaign on Palestinian officials as Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is expected to release a peace plan soon. The move was, not surprisingly, praised in Israel, where a government official said the US is taking a clear stance against the Palestinian refusal to negotiate.

John Bolton. Picture: REUTERS
But Bolton spent the bulk of his speech on Monday criticising the International Criminal Court (ICC), which he said is too harsh on Israel. He warned the ICC, which the US has not joined, that it could face penalties if it "comes after us, Israel or other US allies".

Palestinian leaders have urged the ICC to consider action against Israel over its treatment of Palestinians, and Erekat said on Tuesday that would not stop.

"We will continue to pursue Israel in the ICC, International Court of Justice and UN General Assembly," Erekat said.

The US administration has said it is trying a new approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict after decades of failed peace talks, chipping away at the Palestinians’ key issues as it reshapes US policy.

Yet Palestinian officials view the new administration as biased in Israel’s favour — and have cut contact with it.

Earlier in September, the US halted funding of the UN agency that supports Palestinian refugees. UN ambassador Nikki Haley said the Palestinians’ major demand — for millions of their refugees and descendants to return to lost homes in Israel — should be ruled out and called for increased pressure on Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

The US has moved its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. That was a victory for Israel and a blow to the Palestinians, who say it undermines their own claim to east Jerusalem as the capital of a future Palestinian state.

Bloomberg

