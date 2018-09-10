World / Middle East

AIR STRIKES

Russia accuses US of Syria bomb attack

10 September 2018 - 20:12 Agency Staff
An earlier attack targeting suspected Islamic State militants in Raqqa, Syria. Picture: REUTERS
Moscow-Washington — Russia’s military said on Sunday that two US F-15 fighter jets dropped phosphorus bombs over Syria’s Deir al-Zor province on Saturday, news agencies reported, an allegation the US denied.

The air strikes targeted the Hajin, the last major stronghold of Islamic State in Syria, and resulted in fires, but there was no information about casualties, the Russian military said.

A Pentagon spokesperson denied that US planes dropped phosphorus bombs. "At this time, we have not received any reports of any use of white phosphorus," said commander Sean Robertson.

"None of the military units in the area are even equipped with white phosphorus munitions of any kind," he said.

Human rights groups have said the US-led coalition against Islamic State has used white phosphorous munitions over the course of the Syria conflict.

The bombs can create thick white smoke screens and are used as incendiary devices.

The rights groups criticise use of the munitions in populated zones because they can kill and maim by burning people to the bone.

Reuters

