World / Middle East

PALESTINIAN STRUGGLE

Israel frees youngster jailed for slapping soldiers

Palestinian Ahed Tamimi, 17, was welcomed back to the West Bank as a heroine

30 July 2018 - 05:03 Agency Staff
Symbol of resistance: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas meets freed Palestinian teenager Ahed Tamimi in Ramallah on Sunday. Picture: REUTERS
Abi Saleh, Palestinian Territories — Palestinian teenager Ahed Tamimi was released from prison on Sunday after serving eight months for slapping two Israeli soldiers, an episode that was captured on video and that made her a symbol of resistance for Palestinians.

Tamimi, 17, and her mother, Nariman, arrived in their village of Nabi Saleh in the occupied West Bank, where they were met by crowds of supporters and journalists.

"The resistance continues until the fall of the occupation, and of course the [female] prisoners in jail are all strong," Ahed Tamimi said.

"I thank everyone who supported me in this sentence and supports all the prisoners." Her father, Bassem, put his arms around Ahed and her mother as they walked together along the road, the crowd chanting, "we want to live in freedom".

Tamimi visited the tomb of Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat in Ramallah and laid flowers there, before meeting Palestine president Mahmoud Abbas.

Abbas "praised Ahed and described her as a model of the Palestinian struggle for freedom, independence and statehood", according to a statement on official news agency Wafa. "He stressed that nonviolent resistance which Ahed embodies has proven to be an ideal and vital weapon in facing the repression of the Israeli occupation."

Israeli authorities appeared keen to avoid media coverage of the release as much as possible, and conflicting information had meant supporters and journalists scrambled to arrive on time at the correct location.

Tamimi and her mother had been driven early on Sunday from Israel’s Sharon prison into the occupied West Bank, authorities said.

But the location of the checkpoint where they were to cross into the territory was changed three times before it was finally announced they were being taken to a crossing at Rantis, about an hour’s drive from the initial location.

There had been slight tension at the checkpoint before Tamimi’s arrival as a few men with Israeli flags approached supporters holding Palestinian flags. Words were exchanged but there was no violence.

In a sign of the sensitivity of the case, Israeli authorities arrested two Italians and a Palestinian on Saturday for painting Tamimi’s image on the Israeli separation wall cutting off the West Bank.

AFP

