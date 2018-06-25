World / Middle East

SOCIAL REFORM

Saudi women celebrate driving as ban on female motorist ends

25 June 2018 - 05:02 Agency Staff
Open road: Zuhoor Assiri gives the thumbs up in the side mirror of her car as she drives in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia. Picture: REUTERS
Open road: Zuhoor Assiri gives the thumbs up in the side mirror of her car as she drives in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia. Picture: REUTERS

Riyadh — Saudi women celebrated taking the wheel for the first time in decades on Sunday as the kingdom overturned the world’s only ban on female motorists, a historic reform that is expected to usher in a new era of social mobility.

The much-trumpeted move is part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s plan to modernise the conservative petrostate, but it has been dented by the jailing of female activists who long opposed the driving ban.

Women in Riyadh and other cities began zipping around streets bathed in amber light soon after the ban was lifted at midnight, with some blasting music from behind the wheel.

Like a bird

"I feel free like a bird," said talk-show host and writer Samar Almogren as she cruised across the capital.

Television presenter Sabika al-Dosari called it "an historic moment for every Saudi woman" before driving a sedan across the border to the kingdom of Bahrain.

The lifting of the ban, long a glaring symbol of repression, is expected to be transformative for many women, freeing them from dependence on private chauffeurs or male relatives.

Euphoria and disbelief mixed as women across the kingdom flooded social media with videos of their maiden car rides, while some policemen among the large number out on the streets distributed roses to the first-time drivers.

AFP

Saudi Arabia allowing women to drive may have been all show as it arrests female activists

The activists, hailed as heroes, are now branded traitors by the government, which accuses them of being ‘hostile to the kingdom’
World
5 days ago

Al-Qaeda group warns Saudi Arabia’s reformist head over ‘sinful projects’

Letting women drive, opening cinemas, wrestling shows — Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula calls out ‘moral degradation’ from ...
World
23 days ago

Arrests of women activists put Saudi Arabia’s reform agenda into question

The young crown prince is giving mixed signals with his seemingly erratic policies, lifting the ban on women driving but cracking down on ...
World
27 days ago

THE FT COLUMN: Saudi Arabia’s reform drive is bold, yet fraught with risk

Investors will need reassurance on the rule of law, and crown prince Mohammed bin Salman must ensure he has read the geopolitical shifts correctly, ...
Opinion
5 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
BIS warns of dangerous spiral amid trade tension
World / Europe
2.
US says it has plan to reunite families, but ...
World / Americas
3.
British minister slams big business leaders’ ...
World / Europe
4.
Saudi women celebrate driving as ban on female ...
World / Middle East

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.