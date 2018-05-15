Hamas vows to keep up Gaza border protest, a day after dozens killed by Israeli fire

Jerusalem — Hamas vowed to keep protesters storming the Gaza border on Tuesday, a day after 59 Palestinians were killed in confrontations with Israeli troops, the bloodiest toll in the seaside territory since a 2014 war.

Monday’s casualties, which included more than 1,200 people wounded by live fire, were a stark contrast to the festivity of the inauguration of a US embassy in Jerusalem.

More than 100 Palestinians have been killed since Gazans began a campaign of weekly protests on March 30 to draw attention to conditions in the enclave.

Gaza has been under Israeli and Egyptian blockade since Hamas, considered a terrorist group by much of the West, took power in 2007.

The US decision to relocate its embassy from Tel Aviv was a diplomatic victory for Israel but a blow to the Palestinians, who say it undermines their own claim to east Jerusalem as a future capital.

Direct peace talks have been stalled for years but Palestinians say the embassy move further hurts chances of a breakthrough.