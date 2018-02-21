Families trapped as new attacks pound Syrian towns

Beirut — Residents of Syria’s eastern Ghouta district said they were waiting their "turn to die" on Wednesday, amid one of the most intense bombardments of the war by pro-government forces on the besieged, rebel-held enclave near Damascus.

At least 10 people died in one village and more than 200 were injured early on Wednesday. At least 296 people have been killed in the district in the last three days, the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said.

Another 13 bodies, including five children, were recovered from the rubble of houses destroyed on Tuesday in the villages of Arbin and Saqba, the organisation reported.

Eastern Ghouta, a densely populated agricultural district on the Damascus outskirts, is the last major area near the capital still under rebel control.

Home to 400,000 people, it has been besieged by government forces for years.

A massive escalation in bombardment, including rocket fire, shelling, helicopter-dropped barrel bombs and air strikes since Sunday has become one of the deadliest of the Syrian civil war, now in its eighth year.

The UN has denounced the bombardment, which has struck hospitals and other civilian infrastructure, saying such attacks could be war crimes.