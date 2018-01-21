World / Middle East

Turkey launches ground incursion into Kurdish-held northern Syria

21 January 2018 - 18:20
Turkish tanks cross into northern Syria via a border village on Sunday. Picture: REUTERS
Turkish tanks cross into northern Syria via a border village on Sunday. Picture: REUTERS

Ankara— Turkish Foreign minister issued a stern warning on Sunday that any group opposed to its military incursion into Kurdish-held northern Syria "would be treated as terrorists".

Earlier on Sunday, after Turkish ground forces pushed into Afrin province, France called for restraint and a UN emergency meeting. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an official visit to Iraq, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Ankara expected France to support the fellow Nato member state’s operation.

Under what Ankara has called "Operation Olive Branch", Turkish forces  bombarded suspected YPG positions in Afrin with artillery and air strikes ahead of Sunday's ground assault, opening  a new front in the nearly seven-year-old Syrian war. 

The Syrian-Kurdish YPG militia, supported by the US but viewed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, said it had repulsed the Turkish forces and their allies after fierce clashes.

Recep Erdogan says US verdict against Turkish citizen is part of ‘plot’

Turkish-Iranian businessperson Reza Zarrab, a suspect turned prosecution witness, implicated former Turkish ministers and Erdogan in an Iranian ...
World
16 days ago

Turkey is targeting the US-backed fighters at a time when ties with ally Washington appear close to breaking point.

Turkey sees the YPG as an extension of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) which has carried out a deadly, three-decade insurgency in Turkey’s mainly Kurdish southeast.

The US is backing the YPG in Syria, seeing it as an effective partner in the fight against Islamic State.

"Our jets took off and started bombing. And now, the ground operation is underway. Now we see how the YPG … are fleeing in Afrin," President Tayyip Erdogan said. "We will chase them. God willing, we will complete this operation very quickly."

Erdogan said some of Turkey’s allies had provided the YPG with 2,000 aircraft shipments and 5,000 truckloads of ammunition, comments that appeared to be aimed at the US.

The attacks follow weeks of warnings against the YPG in Syria from Erdogan and his ministers. Turkey has been particularly outraged by an announcement that the United States planned to train 30,000 personnel in parts of northeast Syria under the control of the YPG-spearheaded Syrian Democratic Forces.

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said the Turkish military, Nato’s second-largest, would create a 30km "safe zone" in the region, according to broadcaster HaberTurk.

Shelling, clashes

Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army rebel factions had captured a Kurdish village with no resistance and were clearing landmines, a Turkish official said.

The YPG said it had repulsed the Turkish forces.

"All the Turkish military’s ground attacks against Afrin have been repelled so far and they have been forced to retreat," Nouri Mahmoudi, a YPG official, said. Since the morning, the combatants have exchanged shelling and clashed along several frontlines around Afrin, he said.

Thousands rallied against the attacks in the border town of Amuda in northwest Syria, vowing to stand against "Turkish occupation", according to a local witness.

The Turkish military said it had hit 153 targets so far, including shelters and hideouts used by Kurdish militants. The YPG has said Turkey’s strikes killed six civilians and three of its fighters and wounded 13 civilians.

The YPG has also accused Turkey of striking civilian districts and a camp for the displaced in Afrin.

Reuters

Power brokers’ scramble for Syria sees Russia, Iran and Turkey talking peace

A new round of peace talks are attempting to revive the peace process for the country, but the UN and rebel delegates are wary of progress so far
World
1 month ago

Overnight air strikes kill 19 civilians in Syria

Monitors say suspected Russian air strikes targeted a rebel-held town, with 13 members of a single family being among the dead
World
1 month ago

While IS may be militarily defeated, its ideology continues to be a threat

The way in which the post-Islamic State world is managed in the months ahead is described as ‘crucial’ to prevent another jihadist Sunni ...
World
1 month ago

THE FT COLUMN: Vladimir Putin won the Syria war, but can he keep the peace?

Even a soft partition would undermine his claim that the Syrian state has prevailed, writes Roula Khalaf
Opinion
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Turkey launches ground incursion into ...
World / Middle East
2.
Philippines suspends sending workers to Kuwait on ...
World / Asia
3.
Uganda gets a radiotherapy machine after the only ...
World / Africa
4.
When social work turns violent, it’s time to turn ...
World / Americas

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.