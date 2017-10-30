Another small step for womankind in Saudi Arabia

Washington — Saudi Arabia will allow women into three sports stadiums for the first time, the latest step in attempts to transform one of the world’s most conservative societies.

The kingdom’s sports authority said stadiums in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam would be prepared to admit families at the beginning of next year, according to a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency.

The move follows a decision by Saudi authorities last month to remove a longstanding ban on women driving.

Easing restrictions on women is part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s plan to overhaul the economy to reduce its reliance on oil revenue.

The government says it wants to increase women’s participation in the workforce to 30% from 22% by 2030.

Bloomberg