Erdogan rival boosted as candidate Ince withdraws days ahead of election

Business Day TV speaks to Luno country manager Christo de Wit
Many failed companies have been turned around by business people
President tells MPs information must be presented for investigation
Former leader was found guilty of perjury, but any member ‘may be found in that situation’, says league
Katharine Child sets out the issues that have hobbled the company
Business Day TV speaks to The Manufacturing Circle’s executive director, Philippa Rodseth
Evan Pickworth interviews senior associate in the dispute resolution department at ENSafrica, Beverley Oosthuizen
Muharrem Ince's withdrawal could reshape final days of campaigning and boost Turkish opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu
His journey has taken him from a teenage talent to leading a race on the biggest stage of all
Take your adventures to the next level by staying connected wherever you go
Ankara — The man challenging Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Turkey’s presidential election this weekend received a boost on Thursday when a small party candidate abruptly withdrew and a closely watched poll gave him a more than five percentage point advantage.
The withdrawal by Muharrem Ince, one of four contesting Sunday’s presidential vote, could reshape the last days of campaigning in what is seen as Erdogan's biggest test in his two-decade reign.
Turkey’s main stock index jumped 6% after Ince made the surprise announcement in front of his party’s headquarters in Ankara. Financial markets are on edge given Kemal Kilicdaroglu has pledged to reverse Erdogan’s unorthodox economic policies.
Turkey’s sovereign dollar bonds rallied with longer-dated issues rising as much as 2.5c in the dollar to change hands at over 82c — levels last seen more than a year ago.
The survey by pollster Konda put support for Erdogan on 43.7% and Kilicdaroglu on 49.3%, leaving him short of the majority needed to win in the first round and suggesting the election would go to a run-off between the two men on May 28.
The survey was carried out May 6-7, before Ince’s announcement. “The possibility of Kemal Kilicdaroglu winning has increased with Ince’s withdrawal. I would not be surprised if he got 51%,” said Bekir Agirdir, manager of Konda, speaking on news website T24 after the announcement.
The findings in the Konda poll were largely in line with some other surveys that put Kilicdaroglu ahead. He was named candidate of a six-party opposition alliance and also heads the Republican People’s Party (CHP), the banner under which Ince unsuccessfully ran for president in 2018.
Erdogan’s re-election bid has been complicated by a cost-of-living crisis, triggered by a lira slump and soaring inflation, and a devastating earthquake in February which killed more than 50,000 people in Turkey and left millions homeless.
Ince, who had 2.2% support in the Konda poll, said he had been the target of a smear campaign.
“I am withdrawing from the candidacy. I am doing this for my country,” he said, but he did not back another candidate and asked people to vote for his party in the parliamentary elections.
Erdogan said he was “saddened” by Ince’s withdrawal.
Down to the wire
Seckin Yetkin, an Istanbul resident, said he will now vote for Kilicdaroglu instead of Ince, adding he wanted to avoid a run-off vote.
“As far as I can see, people are leaning towards voting for Kilicdaroglu so that the election will not go to a run-off. I think Ince’s withdrawal is logical strategically,” he said.
Ince had drawn the ire of many of Kilicdaroglu supporters during the campaign for potentially splitting the vote.
Referring to such claims, Ince said he was withdrawing so that the opposition does not have an excuse for losing the election and could not lay the blame on him.
“There is no doubt that Erdogan is facing a majority that wants change — and that includes younger people,” said Asli Aydintasbas, a Brookings Institution visiting fellow. “The only question is whether folks believe Kilicdaroglu is that agent of change.
“Whether he barely wins or not, I feel like the Erdogan era is over,” she added. “Turkish society is ready to move on. And sadly President Erdogan is not leaving behind an institutional governance model.”
The Konda survey put support for the fourth presidential candidate, Sinan Ogan, at 4.8%. Konda had said the majority of Ogan’s and Ince’s voters were leaning towards voting for Kilicdaroglu in a second round.
A Metropoll survey also showed the vote going to a second round, with Kilicdaroglu getting 49.1% and Erdogan 46.9%. In a run-off, it showed Kilicdaroglu winning with 51.3%.
Hung parliament
Hakan Akbas, MD of Strategic Advisory Services, an Istanbul-based political advisory, said Erdogan aims to get to a second-round vote against Kilicdaroglu.
“Given the earthquakes and economic crisis, this would still be a success for him. What matters now even more is parliamentary results,” he said.
If there is a hung parliament, Erdogan could portray himself as bringing stability in a run-off, he said.
The Konda survey put support for Erdogan’s ruling alliance on 44% in the parliamentary vote, ahead of the main opposition alliance on 39.9%. The pro-Kurdish HDP party, which is backing Kilicdaroglu, is expected to play a kingmaker role.
Konda said the HDP, running under another party’s emblem due to the threat of a court ban, and its leftist allies are seen winning 12.3% of support in the parliamentary vote. That would leave Erdogan and his allies in the minority.
Konda, which publicly releases only one poll ahead of votes, undertook face-to-face interviews with 3,480 people across 35 provincial centres. The survey has a margin of error of about 2.2% at 99% confidence level, Konda said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Erdogan rival boosted as candidate Ince withdraws days ahead of election
Turkey’s main stock index jumps 6% after Ince made the surprise announcement
Ankara — The man challenging Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Turkey’s presidential election this weekend received a boost on Thursday when a small party candidate abruptly withdrew and a closely watched poll gave him a more than five percentage point advantage.
The withdrawal by Muharrem Ince, one of four contesting Sunday’s presidential vote, could reshape the last days of campaigning in what is seen as Erdogan's biggest test in his two-decade reign.
Turkey’s main stock index jumped 6% after Ince made the surprise announcement in front of his party’s headquarters in Ankara. Financial markets are on edge given Kemal Kilicdaroglu has pledged to reverse Erdogan’s unorthodox economic policies.
Turkey’s sovereign dollar bonds rallied with longer-dated issues rising as much as 2.5c in the dollar to change hands at over 82c — levels last seen more than a year ago.
The survey by pollster Konda put support for Erdogan on 43.7% and Kilicdaroglu on 49.3%, leaving him short of the majority needed to win in the first round and suggesting the election would go to a run-off between the two men on May 28.
The survey was carried out May 6-7, before Ince’s announcement. “The possibility of Kemal Kilicdaroglu winning has increased with Ince’s withdrawal. I would not be surprised if he got 51%,” said Bekir Agirdir, manager of Konda, speaking on news website T24 after the announcement.
The findings in the Konda poll were largely in line with some other surveys that put Kilicdaroglu ahead. He was named candidate of a six-party opposition alliance and also heads the Republican People’s Party (CHP), the banner under which Ince unsuccessfully ran for president in 2018.
Erdogan’s re-election bid has been complicated by a cost-of-living crisis, triggered by a lira slump and soaring inflation, and a devastating earthquake in February which killed more than 50,000 people in Turkey and left millions homeless.
Ince, who had 2.2% support in the Konda poll, said he had been the target of a smear campaign.
“I am withdrawing from the candidacy. I am doing this for my country,” he said, but he did not back another candidate and asked people to vote for his party in the parliamentary elections.
Erdogan said he was “saddened” by Ince’s withdrawal.
Down to the wire
Seckin Yetkin, an Istanbul resident, said he will now vote for Kilicdaroglu instead of Ince, adding he wanted to avoid a run-off vote.
“As far as I can see, people are leaning towards voting for Kilicdaroglu so that the election will not go to a run-off. I think Ince’s withdrawal is logical strategically,” he said.
Ince had drawn the ire of many of Kilicdaroglu supporters during the campaign for potentially splitting the vote.
Referring to such claims, Ince said he was withdrawing so that the opposition does not have an excuse for losing the election and could not lay the blame on him.
“There is no doubt that Erdogan is facing a majority that wants change — and that includes younger people,” said Asli Aydintasbas, a Brookings Institution visiting fellow. “The only question is whether folks believe Kilicdaroglu is that agent of change.
“Whether he barely wins or not, I feel like the Erdogan era is over,” she added. “Turkish society is ready to move on. And sadly President Erdogan is not leaving behind an institutional governance model.”
The Konda survey put support for the fourth presidential candidate, Sinan Ogan, at 4.8%. Konda had said the majority of Ogan’s and Ince’s voters were leaning towards voting for Kilicdaroglu in a second round.
A Metropoll survey also showed the vote going to a second round, with Kilicdaroglu getting 49.1% and Erdogan 46.9%. In a run-off, it showed Kilicdaroglu winning with 51.3%.
Hung parliament
Hakan Akbas, MD of Strategic Advisory Services, an Istanbul-based political advisory, said Erdogan aims to get to a second-round vote against Kilicdaroglu.
“Given the earthquakes and economic crisis, this would still be a success for him. What matters now even more is parliamentary results,” he said.
If there is a hung parliament, Erdogan could portray himself as bringing stability in a run-off, he said.
The Konda survey put support for Erdogan’s ruling alliance on 44% in the parliamentary vote, ahead of the main opposition alliance on 39.9%. The pro-Kurdish HDP party, which is backing Kilicdaroglu, is expected to play a kingmaker role.
Konda said the HDP, running under another party’s emblem due to the threat of a court ban, and its leftist allies are seen winning 12.3% of support in the parliamentary vote. That would leave Erdogan and his allies in the minority.
Konda, which publicly releases only one poll ahead of votes, undertook face-to-face interviews with 3,480 people across 35 provincial centres. The survey has a margin of error of about 2.2% at 99% confidence level, Konda said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Erdogan support crumbles as Kurds shift allegiance amid looming elections
Turkey silences online critics ahead of high-stakes election
Cost-of-living crisis imperils Turks’ support for Erdogan
BOBBY GHOSH: Erdogan’s conspiracies smack of excuses to prepare for defeat
Erdogan makes a public appearance after health scare
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.