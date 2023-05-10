Turkey silences online critics ahead of high-stakes election

US inflation shows signs of moderating; rand extends losses
There's been no legislative intervention yet to implement the Zondo commission’s guidance on fairness towards bank clients
The finance committee is concerned that nothing concrete has been achieved after more than 10 years’ planning
Ekurhuleni ANC sets out 10 conditions the EFF should meet in exchange for support in budget vote in the troubled metro
The taxi-financier and second-hand car dealer hopes its SA Taxi unit will be profitable again in 2024
There is recognition and growing evidence that the country’s ongoing energy supply challenges are impacting on prices as well - Kganyago
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Darren Isaacs, founder and CEO of Makosi
KPMG in China and PwC in Hong Kong face scrutiny as US accounting watchdog PCAOB uncovers unacceptable shortcomings in their audits
Raynal only French referee while Joy Neville becomes part of the panel
International Motorcycling Federation deems his two-lap penalty served after he missed Argentina race due to a hand fracture
When a bomb exploded in the heart of Istanbul in 2022, killing six and wounding more than 80 people, Selcuk Ada did what journalists usually do in a crises: he started tweeting.
“They started the election campaign,” he tweeted, referring to the Turkish government blaming the attack on Kurdish militants. The PKK and YPG-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) denied involvement.
Soon pro-government trolls inundated him with attacks on social media. His website was hacked. His family was insulted and his friend’s business was threatened with closure. Then came a call from the police.
“You’re under investigation and you have to come to police headquarters to testify,” Ada recalled hearing on the phone. “I said why, and he said, ‘You’re under investigation due to the disinformation law’,” he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Ada said he was held for a few hours before being released, and that the state prosecution is still investigating him under a strict press and social media “disinformation” law passed in October last year.
His case is part of a growing effort to silence online dissent and hinder the work of activists and journalists ahead of Turkey’s landmark presidential and parliamentary elections on Saturday, rights activists warn.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will face his toughest political challenge yet when the nation votes, with the opposition sensing its best chance yet of ending his two decades in power and reversing his policies.
The high-stakes election will decide not only who leads Turkey, but also how it is governed, where its economy is headed and the shape of its foreign policy.
“The Turkish government has accelerated its efforts to enforce censorship and tighten control over social media and independent online news sites ahead of this election,” said Deborah Brown, senior technology researcher at Human Rights Watch, in a statement this week.
As a result, “people don’t tweet about political issues at all, or don’t tweet when they think they’re going to be harmed, or lighten their criticism,” said Baran Kaya, Ada’s lawyer, who works for the Istanbul-based Civic Space Studies Association.
Last month, authorities slapped some of the country’s largest news channels with hefty fines.
Fox TV, one of the last remaining licensed opposition networks, was fined 3% of its monthly revenue after it criticised the government’s record on women’s rights, according to the Resource Centre on Media Freedom in Europe.
The Turkish government did not respond to a request for comment.
‘Disinformation’ law
Turkey’s disinformation law is the country’s latest legislation aimed at stifling freedom of expression, lawyers and activists say. Journalists and social media users can face up to three years in jail for spreading disinformation online.
Critics have said there is no clear definition of “false or misleading information”, leaving the law open to abuse by courts they say have cracked down aggressively on open dissent in recent years in the country of about 85-million.
The law also makes social media companies pass on details on anyone who spreads false information, and appoints local representatives to handle the removal of content when required.
Analysts and consultants say social media companies have global privacy standards they are unlikely to breach in Turkey as that could set dangerous precedents for other countries looking to exert control on social platforms.
Neither Twitter nor Meta responded to requests for comment.
In February, Turkish police said they arrested 78 people accused of creating fear and panic by “sharing provocative posts” on social media about a devastating earthquake that killed more than 50,000 people in Turkey and Syria.
Cagin Eroglu, a project co-ordinator with Turkey’s Freedom Research Association, thinks the quake’s official death count is undervalued, but that any challenge of the government’s estimate carries risks.
“You cannot say that we did our own calculations ... truth has been shifted,” he said in a phone interview. “It has to be in accordance with the official narrative of the government. You have to get in line with that truth in order not to be prosecuted by this law.”
It is to deter and intimidate civil society and regular citizens
Kaya, the lawyer, said he no longer posts about certain topics like the government’s response to the earthquake.
“I’m a lawyer, so I know what statements the government is willing to sue, so I’m careful.”
For Baris Altintas, co-director of the Media and Law Studies Association, “this law ahead of the elections seems to be an intimidating factor. It is to deter and intimidate civil society and regular citizens.”
The Venice Commission, which advises the Council of Europe rights watchdog, said prison sentences and other fallout from the law would be disproportionate to its aims and could lead to “arbitrary restrictions of freedom of expression” ahead of the election.
“They (the government) want to be the one authority in this space,” Kaya said. “Not the (social media) company, not the users.”
Thomson Reuters Foundation
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Turkey silences online critics ahead of high-stakes election
Online freedom of expression is shrinking as state uses ‘disinformation’ law against social media users and journalists, say activists
When a bomb exploded in the heart of Istanbul in 2022, killing six and wounding more than 80 people, Selcuk Ada did what journalists usually do in a crises: he started tweeting.
“They started the election campaign,” he tweeted, referring to the Turkish government blaming the attack on Kurdish militants. The PKK and YPG-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) denied involvement.
Soon pro-government trolls inundated him with attacks on social media. His website was hacked. His family was insulted and his friend’s business was threatened with closure. Then came a call from the police.
“You’re under investigation and you have to come to police headquarters to testify,” Ada recalled hearing on the phone. “I said why, and he said, ‘You’re under investigation due to the disinformation law’,” he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Ada said he was held for a few hours before being released, and that the state prosecution is still investigating him under a strict press and social media “disinformation” law passed in October last year.
His case is part of a growing effort to silence online dissent and hinder the work of activists and journalists ahead of Turkey’s landmark presidential and parliamentary elections on Saturday, rights activists warn.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will face his toughest political challenge yet when the nation votes, with the opposition sensing its best chance yet of ending his two decades in power and reversing his policies.
The high-stakes election will decide not only who leads Turkey, but also how it is governed, where its economy is headed and the shape of its foreign policy.
“The Turkish government has accelerated its efforts to enforce censorship and tighten control over social media and independent online news sites ahead of this election,” said Deborah Brown, senior technology researcher at Human Rights Watch, in a statement this week.
As a result, “people don’t tweet about political issues at all, or don’t tweet when they think they’re going to be harmed, or lighten their criticism,” said Baran Kaya, Ada’s lawyer, who works for the Istanbul-based Civic Space Studies Association.
Last month, authorities slapped some of the country’s largest news channels with hefty fines.
Fox TV, one of the last remaining licensed opposition networks, was fined 3% of its monthly revenue after it criticised the government’s record on women’s rights, according to the Resource Centre on Media Freedom in Europe.
The Turkish government did not respond to a request for comment.
‘Disinformation’ law
Turkey’s disinformation law is the country’s latest legislation aimed at stifling freedom of expression, lawyers and activists say. Journalists and social media users can face up to three years in jail for spreading disinformation online.
Critics have said there is no clear definition of “false or misleading information”, leaving the law open to abuse by courts they say have cracked down aggressively on open dissent in recent years in the country of about 85-million.
The law also makes social media companies pass on details on anyone who spreads false information, and appoints local representatives to handle the removal of content when required.
Analysts and consultants say social media companies have global privacy standards they are unlikely to breach in Turkey as that could set dangerous precedents for other countries looking to exert control on social platforms.
Neither Twitter nor Meta responded to requests for comment.
In February, Turkish police said they arrested 78 people accused of creating fear and panic by “sharing provocative posts” on social media about a devastating earthquake that killed more than 50,000 people in Turkey and Syria.
Cagin Eroglu, a project co-ordinator with Turkey’s Freedom Research Association, thinks the quake’s official death count is undervalued, but that any challenge of the government’s estimate carries risks.
“You cannot say that we did our own calculations ... truth has been shifted,” he said in a phone interview. “It has to be in accordance with the official narrative of the government. You have to get in line with that truth in order not to be prosecuted by this law.”
Kaya, the lawyer, said he no longer posts about certain topics like the government’s response to the earthquake.
“I’m a lawyer, so I know what statements the government is willing to sue, so I’m careful.”
For Baris Altintas, co-director of the Media and Law Studies Association, “this law ahead of the elections seems to be an intimidating factor. It is to deter and intimidate civil society and regular citizens.”
The Venice Commission, which advises the Council of Europe rights watchdog, said prison sentences and other fallout from the law would be disproportionate to its aims and could lead to “arbitrary restrictions of freedom of expression” ahead of the election.
“They (the government) want to be the one authority in this space,” Kaya said. “Not the (social media) company, not the users.”
Thomson Reuters Foundation
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Erdogan support crumbles as Kurds shift allegiance amid looming elections
Cost-of-living crisis imperils Turks’ support for Erdogan
Russian delegate hit after removing Ukrainian flag
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.