Tens of thousands of British nurses go on strike over low pay

Business Day TV speaks to Chris Rule, head of product and client solutions at CoreShares
Whether crime rates or the quality of public services and the informal sector, trends in the city will characterise patterns in other metropoles
Kganyago’s comments come as ANC wants central bank’s mandate to change
The DA recently terminated the membership of its councillor, Lucky Naicker, after he was found guilty of being at odds with the party's constitution
AB InBev focuses on SA brand and objects to sale of Strongbow in Heineken’s merger plans
The Altron FinTech Household Resilience Index for the third quarter of 2022 has recovered to its pre-pandemic levels
Respondents to SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry survey say power tariff increases and persistent load-shedding are likely to aggravate the situation
Jurors hear opening arguments in investor lawsuit
SA cricketing star retires from the game
‘Wakanda Forever’ and ‘Ant-Man’ sequels allowed into cinemas for the first time in nearly four years
London — Tens of thousands of nurses across England walked out of hospitals on Wednesday in a strike over low pay that they say leaves them struggling to cover their bills and extreme stress at work that has pushed many to the edge.
Nurses, like ambulance workers, train drivers, teachers, postmen and employees in many other sectors, are taking industrial action in search of better pay and conditions as inflation tops 10% while their wages rise much more slowly.
“This job is slowly killing nurses,” said David Hendy, a nurse joining about 100 others on the picket line outside University College London Hospital.
That was one of dozens of protests taking place as part of strikes by the Royal College of Nursing — the second wave of its industrial action, having walked out en masse for the first time in its 100-year history in December.
“The nursing workforce in the last 10 years has been through hell and back. We’ve got through Covid, I’ve got colleagues who died from Covid. I myself have had it three times,” Hendy said, holding back tears. “Morale is rock bottom.”
The government has so far resisted pressure to meet nurses’ demands for a discussion about pay, insisting it will not revisit the 4%-5% it awarded in 2022/2023 on the recommendation of a pay review body, and will only discuss the pay review process for 2023/2024.
Health minister Steve Barclay told reporters during a visit to a hospital on Wednesday he was disappointed by the strikes and that meeting nurses’ pay demands would be unaffordable.
“We want to work constructively with the trade unions in terms of this coming year’s pay review process, recognising the pressures of inflation and recognising the pressures on the (National Health Service),” he said.
Others on the picket line echoed Hendy’s concerns, stressing that the dispute was about more than just pay.
“The workload is phenomenal now and our patients are more sicker than they’ve ever been,” said Victoria Banerjee, 44, a mother of two teenagers who has been a nurse for 20 years.
Nevertheless, with inflation at 10.5% according to data released on Wednesday, and food and drink prices rising at the fastest rate since 1977, pay still sits at the heart of the protest.
“We’ve been struggling over the last few years. Definitely bills are going up and our pay is not reflecting that,” said Jenny Gyertson, 42, who has worked as a nurse for two decades.
“You’re basically living month to month. If something goes wrong, like the car breaks, or the boiler breaks or there's an unexpected bill, it's very, very difficult and it's very stressful.” (Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar and Ben Makori; Additional reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Writing by William James; Editing by Alison Williams)
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Tens of thousands of British nurses go on strike over low pay
Health minister says he’s disappointed and nurses’ pay demands are unaffordable
London — Tens of thousands of nurses across England walked out of hospitals on Wednesday in a strike over low pay that they say leaves them struggling to cover their bills and extreme stress at work that has pushed many to the edge.
Nurses, like ambulance workers, train drivers, teachers, postmen and employees in many other sectors, are taking industrial action in search of better pay and conditions as inflation tops 10% while their wages rise much more slowly.
“This job is slowly killing nurses,” said David Hendy, a nurse joining about 100 others on the picket line outside University College London Hospital.
That was one of dozens of protests taking place as part of strikes by the Royal College of Nursing — the second wave of its industrial action, having walked out en masse for the first time in its 100-year history in December.
“The nursing workforce in the last 10 years has been through hell and back. We’ve got through Covid, I’ve got colleagues who died from Covid. I myself have had it three times,” Hendy said, holding back tears. “Morale is rock bottom.”
The government has so far resisted pressure to meet nurses’ demands for a discussion about pay, insisting it will not revisit the 4%-5% it awarded in 2022/2023 on the recommendation of a pay review body, and will only discuss the pay review process for 2023/2024.
Health minister Steve Barclay told reporters during a visit to a hospital on Wednesday he was disappointed by the strikes and that meeting nurses’ pay demands would be unaffordable.
“We want to work constructively with the trade unions in terms of this coming year’s pay review process, recognising the pressures of inflation and recognising the pressures on the (National Health Service),” he said.
Others on the picket line echoed Hendy’s concerns, stressing that the dispute was about more than just pay.
“The workload is phenomenal now and our patients are more sicker than they’ve ever been,” said Victoria Banerjee, 44, a mother of two teenagers who has been a nurse for 20 years.
Nevertheless, with inflation at 10.5% according to data released on Wednesday, and food and drink prices rising at the fastest rate since 1977, pay still sits at the heart of the protest.
“We’ve been struggling over the last few years. Definitely bills are going up and our pay is not reflecting that,” said Jenny Gyertson, 42, who has worked as a nurse for two decades.
“You’re basically living month to month. If something goes wrong, like the car breaks, or the boiler breaks or there's an unexpected bill, it's very, very difficult and it's very stressful.” (Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar and Ben Makori; Additional reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Writing by William James; Editing by Alison Williams)
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
UK teachers may join thousands of public servants in strike
Hard hit women poised to strike against French pension reform
England heart attack patients wait 93 minutes for ambulance
UK strikes set to intensify as 100,000 civil servants announce walkout
Strikes in Britain to spread as wage talks with unions collapse
Sunak should fix ailing NHS by raising nurses’ pay, Tories say
Reports of shelling by both sides hours into Russia’s unilateral truce
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.