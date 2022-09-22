Bread sales unable to cover soaring energy bill at family-run Dutch bakery

Europe’s major stocks markets fell more than 1% before they found support
SA banking sector dictates foreign trade opportunities, ruling out discounted commodity prices on offer from Russia
Critics warn that the bill, together with the Land Courts Bill and existing legislation, effectively allows for expropriation without compensation
Ronald Dyers and Dingaan Sithole can reapply for membership after 12 months, according to party statement
Bureaucracy and supply-chain issues keep holding back the EV maker’s factory outside Berlin
Economists say weak rand and acceleration in negotiated pay rises concern MPC greatly
Indecisive leadership of the president and the cabinet ‘continues to paralyse the country and its economy’, CEO Kganki Matabane says
In the face of rampant inflation brought on by Covid-19 and the Ukraine war, doubts linger over the strategy’s effectiveness and whether it will ever be used again
Springbok hooker welcomes inclusion of veteran for clash against Argentina
The offering will be limited to 50 units and owners benefit from an exclusive VIP customer care experience
Hoevelaken, Netherlands — For five generations, Dutchman Dennis Toebast’s family has prospered as bread bakers. But since the war in Ukraine his energy bills have jumped fivefold, casting doubt on plans to eventually hand the business down to his daughter.
With as many as a million Dutch households at risk of being pushed below the poverty line due to soaring gas and electricity bills, the government of the Netherlands on Tuesday announced €18bn worth of measures in 2023 to shield people from a cost of living crisis.
For many family-run businesses such as Toebast’s, plans to also provide financial support to businesses could come too late, and if nothing changes he might be forced to consider the painful option of cutting staff when the new year starts.
“Our monthly income has vanished,” he said. “We are working to pay the energy bills.” Toebast’s monthly gas and electricity costs jumped from around €3,500 last year to more than €18,600.
He said he would need to charge as much as €5 for a normal loaf of bread in order to cover his costs, but “no one will pay that”.
Efforts to reduce energy use, including no longer selling hot snacks after 4pm and using leftover heat in ovens after baking bread to bake cakes, have not made enough of a dent in his expenses, he said.
On a regular day, the bakery in the central Dutch town of Hoevelaken where he has worked for 30 years sells roughly 600 loaves, but some customers stopped coming after a price increase of 60c to €2.40 per loaf.
Dutch inflation hit 12% in August, according to Statistics Netherlands, driven largely by a 151% year-on-year leap in gas and electricity prices.
Toebast doesn’t expect the bills to lower or even stabilise anytime soon. Instead, the bakery tries to work as efficiently as possible. But raw material prices have also jumped since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.
The Dutch government has been too slow to react, said Marie-Helene Zengerink, GM of the Dutch Association for Bread and Pastry Bakers, pointing out that neighbouring Belgium and Germany have already provided lifelines to businesses.
Dutch economic affairs minister Micky Adriaansens said on Tuesday that a support package for businesses will be ready in November. “This is hopeful, but something needs to happen now as well,” Zengerink said.
She said at least seven bakeries have gone bankrupt in recent weeks and that, without urgent help, thousands more are at risk of collapsing.
Toebast has promised his 24 employees they would have jobs until at least the end of this year. He hopes that some day his daughter Fabienne will take over the bakery, but that too is no longer certain.
“I can’t keep this up for longer than six more months,” he said. “Some of my employees have offered to be let go if that would help. That’s absolutely the last thing we want to do.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Bread sales unable to cover soaring energy bill at family-run Dutch bakery
Minister says seven bakeries have gone bankrupt and thousands more are at risk of collapsing
Hoevelaken, Netherlands — For five generations, Dutchman Dennis Toebast’s family has prospered as bread bakers. But since the war in Ukraine his energy bills have jumped fivefold, casting doubt on plans to eventually hand the business down to his daughter.
With as many as a million Dutch households at risk of being pushed below the poverty line due to soaring gas and electricity bills, the government of the Netherlands on Tuesday announced €18bn worth of measures in 2023 to shield people from a cost of living crisis.
For many family-run businesses such as Toebast’s, plans to also provide financial support to businesses could come too late, and if nothing changes he might be forced to consider the painful option of cutting staff when the new year starts.
“Our monthly income has vanished,” he said. “We are working to pay the energy bills.” Toebast’s monthly gas and electricity costs jumped from around €3,500 last year to more than €18,600.
He said he would need to charge as much as €5 for a normal loaf of bread in order to cover his costs, but “no one will pay that”.
Efforts to reduce energy use, including no longer selling hot snacks after 4pm and using leftover heat in ovens after baking bread to bake cakes, have not made enough of a dent in his expenses, he said.
On a regular day, the bakery in the central Dutch town of Hoevelaken where he has worked for 30 years sells roughly 600 loaves, but some customers stopped coming after a price increase of 60c to €2.40 per loaf.
Dutch inflation hit 12% in August, according to Statistics Netherlands, driven largely by a 151% year-on-year leap in gas and electricity prices.
Toebast doesn’t expect the bills to lower or even stabilise anytime soon. Instead, the bakery tries to work as efficiently as possible. But raw material prices have also jumped since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.
The Dutch government has been too slow to react, said Marie-Helene Zengerink, GM of the Dutch Association for Bread and Pastry Bakers, pointing out that neighbouring Belgium and Germany have already provided lifelines to businesses.
Dutch economic affairs minister Micky Adriaansens said on Tuesday that a support package for businesses will be ready in November. “This is hopeful, but something needs to happen now as well,” Zengerink said.
She said at least seven bakeries have gone bankrupt in recent weeks and that, without urgent help, thousands more are at risk of collapsing.
Toebast has promised his 24 employees they would have jobs until at least the end of this year. He hopes that some day his daughter Fabienne will take over the bakery, but that too is no longer certain.
“I can’t keep this up for longer than six more months,” he said. “Some of my employees have offered to be let go if that would help. That’s absolutely the last thing we want to do.”
Reuters
EU nations meet on runaway energy prices
Drought threatens Dutch homes built on wooden poles
EU nations meet on runaway energy prices
Drought threatens Dutch homes built on wooden poles
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.