×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Europe

UN sounds the alarm as millions of Ukrainians face starvation

At least 15.7-million need assistance and protection urgently, says crisis co-ordinator Awad

03 June 2022 - 16:13 Michael Shields
People eat in a reception tent after arriving from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, in Zaporizhzhia,Ukraine. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CHRIS MCGRATH
People eat in a reception tent after arriving from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, in Zaporizhzhia,Ukraine. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CHRIS MCGRATH

Geneva — UN officials warned on Friday that a protracted war in Ukraine threatens a hunger crisis in the country and worldwide.

Marking 100 days since Russia invaded its neighbour, UN crisis co-ordinator Amin Awad said at least 15.7-million people in Ukraine are now in urgent need of assistance and protection, with the number rising daily.

When winter comes, millions of people will be exposed given the destruction of power plants and fuel depots, Awad told an online media briefing.

“100 days of war, 100 days of suffering, devastation, destruction on a huge scale…. The lives of millions have been shattered,” he said.

Nearly 14-million people — a third of the population — have been forced to flee the fighting, and another 15-16-million stayed home but lost their livelihoods, he said.

Humanitarian relief has helped more than 1.5-million people so far, could reach 8.7-million by August, and 25-million by the end of the year, he said.

The conflict has also fuelled surging prices for grains, cooking oils, fuel and fertiliser globally. Russia and Ukraine account for nearly a third of global wheat supplies, while Russia is also a key fertiliser exporter and Ukraine a major supplier of maize and sunflower oil.

Awad said more negotiations are needed to unblock trade through the Black Sea.

“Failure to open those ports will result in famine, destabilisation and mass migration around the world,” he said, noting the shortage of wheat and other grains could affect 1.4-billion people, causing hunger and fuelling inflation.

The UN is trying to broker a deal to unblock Ukraine’s grain exports. President Vladimir Putin has said Russia is willing to facilitate Ukraine’s Black Sea wheat exports, as well as shipments of Russian fertiliser, if sanctions are eased.

World Food Programme official Matthew Hollingworth called the Black Sea ports the “silver bullet when it comes to avoiding global famines, global hunger”.

He appealed to the world community to find ways to get food out of Ukraine by land or sea while the war rages.

“Realistically though we know this war is going to continue unfortunately for quite some time to come, perhaps with no winners, no losers,” he said.

The International Organization for Migration said there were abot 7-million displaced people in Ukraine by May 23, down from a peak of about 8-million.

Russia calls the invasion a special military operation to disarm its neighbour and remove dangerous fascists from power, which Ukraine and the West call a baseless excuse for an unprovoked attack.

Reuters

US to send rocket systems to Ukraine ‘for defensive use only’

Kyiv asked for assurances not to strike in Russia, says White House official
World
2 days ago

Ukraine digs in for the long haul after 100 days of war

Russian forces advance on the eastern front as Ukraine calls for more weapons from the West
World
7 hours ago

US weapons will bring more suffering to Ukraine, says Russia

Russian forces advance in Sievierodonetsk towards control of one breakaway province
World
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Ukraine claims successes in the northeast as it ...
World / Europe
2.
Latest US sanctions target yachts and middlemen ...
World / Americas
3.
Health experts worry that monkeypox may be ...
World
4.
Ukraine digs in for the long haul after 100 days ...
World / Europe
5.
Russian politician moots nabbing Nato ministers ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Global food shortages present governments with a stark choice — paying debt or ...

News

PETER APPS: Ukraine war leaves all sides believing they can win more than they ...

Opinion

Al-Shabaab insurgents feed communities in drought-stricken Somalia

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.