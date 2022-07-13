×

World / Europe

More than 9-million have crossed border since start of Ukraine war

13 July 2022 - 20:09 Miranda Murray, Michael Shields and Wendell Roelf
Displaced Ukrainians at the Lviv-Holovnyi railway station in Lviv, Ukraine on Thursday, March 3 2022. Picture: BLOOMBERG
More than 9-million people have crossed the border from Ukraine since Russia invaded the country, according to  UN refugee agency UNHCR.

A total of 9,136,006 border crossings have been recorded since the Russian invasion began on February 24, the UNHCR’s tally showed on Wednesday. 

More than 5.6-million refugees are now recorded across Europe, with nearly 8.8-million people crossing out of Ukraine and nearly 3.3-million crossing back in since the invasion.

About two-thirds of refugees from Ukraine expect to stay in their host countries until hostilities subside and the security situation improves.

Most of the refugees from Ukraine, mainly women and children, hope to return home eventually, according to the survey of about  4,900 people from Ukraine now living in the Czech Republic, Hungary, Moldova, Poland, Romania and Slovakia. The survey was conducted between mid-May and mid-June.

“They are anxious to reunite with friends and family and worry about those who stayed behind. Most want to wait until hostilities have subsided,” the report released on Wednesday said.

Of those seeking to return, 40% planned to do so in the next month, said UNHCR, adding that a higher proportion of refugees from the capital Kyiv and areas in the west were planning to return than those who arrived from the east and north.

Reuters  

Euro hits parity with dollar for first time in two decades

Dollar safe haven, Ukraine war, energy and recession fears combine to sap the common currency
News
2 hours ago

Russia has ‘big advantage’ in artillery, Zelensky tells Rutte

The Netherlands prime minister says during a visit to war-torn Ukraine his country will provide more heavy weapons
World
2 days ago

Lego to shutter all of its 81 shops in Russia

CEO says a large portion of its Moscow team will be axed
Companies
1 day ago

Sanctions starve Russian gold miner Petropavlovsk of funds

Russian producer to file for administration after funds dry up and its share price crashes 90% in London
Companies
1 day ago

Russian parliament to hold extraordinary session

The Russian parliament, dominated by a party which always supports President Vladimir Putin, did not disclose what would be discussed
World
2 days ago
