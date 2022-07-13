Sugar Ray Leonard’s boxing championship belt stolen from Soweto museum

Business Day TV talks to Nesi Chetty from Stanlib
This is particularly helpful in understanding how economics and policy will affect markets this year
Business Day TV spoke to Reuben Maleka, GM of the Public Servants Association
Ruling party ditched idea at national conference after pressure from fund managers and administrators
Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
Business Day TV talks to RMB Economist Siobhan Redford
Demand for SA coal and changes to Regulation 28 encourage a shift from energy plant construction
The move makes North Korea only the third country after Russia and Syria to recognise the Donetsk and Luhansk regions
Efficiency of movement and thought, effective execution and discipline should see them through, but nothing in rugby is certain
Dr Erica de Greef, co-founder of the African Fashion Research Institute, discusses her recent publications and her work as a decolonial fashion activist
The world championship boxing belt given to former president Nelson Mandela by American boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard has been stolen.
Police confirmed that the belt, worth about R50,000, was stolen from the Mandela home, now a museum, in Soweto.
Spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello said police had opened a theft case on July 2.
Such a memorable day with Nelson Mandela and @MikeTyson http://t.co/b0M6N8vMq7 pic.twitter.com/WqSLrF3Mfr— Sugar Ray Leonard (@SugarRayLeonard) August 10, 2015
Such a memorable day with Nelson Mandela and @MikeTyson http://t.co/b0M6N8vMq7 pic.twitter.com/WqSLrF3Mfr
The Central Boxing Club in Luxembourg recently quoted from an interview with Leonard recounting his meeting with Madiba, saying: “I was in SA and was invited to dinner at his house. I go to the front door and he answers it. Can you imagine? He answers the door himself.
“Just being invited meant the world to me, and then he answers the door. He hugged me. I got weak in the legs.
“I ended up giving him one of my championship belts.
“When I first met him, he looked at me and said, ‘You have inspired me.’ I said, ‘Sir, contraire, you have inspired me’.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Sugar Ray Leonard’s boxing championship belt stolen from Soweto museum
The world championship boxing belt given to former president Nelson Mandela by American boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard has been stolen.
Police confirmed that the belt, worth about R50,000, was stolen from the Mandela home, now a museum, in Soweto.
Spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello said police had opened a theft case on July 2.
The Central Boxing Club in Luxembourg recently quoted from an interview with Leonard recounting his meeting with Madiba, saying: “I was in SA and was invited to dinner at his house. I go to the front door and he answers it. Can you imagine? He answers the door himself.
“Just being invited meant the world to me, and then he answers the door. He hugged me. I got weak in the legs.
“I ended up giving him one of my championship belts.
“When I first met him, he looked at me and said, ‘You have inspired me.’ I said, ‘Sir, contraire, you have inspired me’.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.