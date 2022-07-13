×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Sugar Ray Leonard’s boxing championship belt stolen from Soweto museum

13 July 2022 - 19:47 Shonisani Tshikalange
Sugar Ray Leonard won five world titles in five weight classes. Picture: JC OLIVERA/GETTY IMAGES
Sugar Ray Leonard won five world titles in five weight classes. Picture: JC OLIVERA/GETTY IMAGES

The world championship boxing belt given to former president Nelson Mandela by American boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard has been stolen.

Police confirmed that the belt, worth about R50,000, was stolen from the Mandela home, now a museum, in Soweto.

Spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello said police had opened a theft case on July 2.

The Central Boxing Club in Luxembourg recently quoted from an interview with Leonard recounting his meeting with Madiba, saying: “I was in SA and was invited to dinner at his house. I go to the front door and he answers it. Can you imagine? He answers the door himself.

“Just being invited meant the world to me, and then he answers the door. He hugged me. I got weak in the legs.

“I ended up giving him one of my championship belts.

“When I first met him, he looked at me and said, ‘You have inspired me.’ I said, ‘Sir, contraire, you have inspired me’.” 

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Public servants turn up the heat in their bid for ...
National / Labour
2.
Ramaphosa expected to declare an energy emergency ...
National
3.
‘Unscrupulous’ officials issue thousands of ...
National
4.
SIU arrests former employees of Eskom contractor
National
5.
Cosatu takes aim at vaccine mandates
National / Labour

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.