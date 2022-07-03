Russia says its forces now have full control of Ukraine’s Luhansk region

Russia said on Sunday its forces and their allies had taken control of Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk region, after capturing the final Ukrainian holdout of Lysychansk, though Ukraine has yet to comment after reporting heavy fighting there.

After fierce Ukrainian resistance prevented Russia seizing the capital Kyiv after its February 24 invasion, Moscow turned its focus to taking full control of Luhansk and Donetsk provinces in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region.

Moscow-backed separatists have been fighting in the area since Russia’s first military intervention in Ukraine in 2014.

Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu informed President Vladimir Putin that Luhansk had been “liberated”, the defence ministry said, after Russia earlier said its forces had captured villages around Lysychansk and encircled the city.

The minister said Russian forces and their allies in the area had “gained full control over the city of Lysychansk”.