×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Europe

Activists in Belarus face execution for anti-Russian sabotage

Three men will be tried for terrorism after damaging railway network to delay deployment of troops to Ukraine

29 June 2022 - 15:48 Tom Balmforth
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Picture: PAVEL ORLOVSKY/BELTA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Picture: PAVEL ORLOVSKY/BELTA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS

Kyiv — Three Belarusian activists could be executed after being charged with conducting railway sabotage in Belarus to hinder the movement of Russian troops in the early phases of their invasion of Ukraine, Belarusian investigators said on Wednesday.

The men were accused of terrorism after being arrested on March 1 for setting fire to relay boxes on the railway network at night, the Belarusian Investigative Committee said.

“The men could face a maximum penalty as serious as the death penalty,” it said in a statement on its website to announce the completion of its investigation.

Belarus, a former Soviet state, carries out executions with a single shot to the back of the head. Relatives are not informed once the penalty has been carried out and the body is not returned.

Moscow used Belarus, a close Kremlin ally, as a staging ground for its assault on Kyiv. Minsk denies involvement in the conflict, but acknowledges its territory was used.

Dozens of acts of sabotage were carried out on the railway system from February to April to slow down the deployment of Russian troops and hardware in the war in Ukraine, the Belarusian authorities and opposition estimate.

The impact of the sabotage on Russian troop movements was unclear.

The men were instructed by a Belarusian opposition group that authorities in Minsk have branded extremist, the investigators said.

The investigation has been passed to the state prosecutor’s office and will then be sent to the court for the trial, the committee said. It is unclear when that will be.

In May Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko signed his approval of a move to expand the use of the death penalty in Belarus to punish attempted acts of terrorism as well.

Belarus already had the death penalty for acts of terrorism that cause loss of life, for brutal murders and multiple murders.

Reuters

Ukraine braces for new Russian offensive

Russia amasses troops in Donbas region for new assault on Mariupol
World
2 months ago

Tally of Ukrainians fleeing from invading Russians now beyond 10-million

More than a third have left the country for mainly Western Europe
News
3 months ago

Zelensky says Ukraine at ‘turning point’, Russians regroup north of Kyiv

The US sanctioned more top Russian officials while the EU imposed harsher sanctions on Russia but rejected Ukraine's request to join the bloc
World
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
US power companies could battle to keeps the ...
World / Americas
2.
Poll finds Australians see China as bigger threat ...
World
3.
At least 18 dead, dozens missing after Russian ...
World / Europe
4.
Ecuador’s Lasso survives ousting bid, refuses ...
World / Americas
5.
Russia denies missiles hit Ukrainian shopping ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Putin upbeat about reaching Ukraine goals amid rape claims in ‘noble’ war

World / Europe

Ukraine braces for new Russian offensive

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.