At least 18 dead, dozens missing after Russian strike on Ukraine mall

Kremenchuk — Dozens of people were still missing on Wednesday after a Russian missile strike on a shopping mall in central Ukraine two days ago that killed at least 18, while a regional governor said the situation was “very difficult” in Lysychansk in the east.

Ukraine said Russia had killed civilians deliberately when it pounded the mall in Kremenchuk. Moscow said the mall was empty and it had struck a nearby arms depot.

“Russian missile hit this location precisely. De-li-be-ra-te-ly ... It is clear that Russian killers received those exact co-ordinates,” Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an evening video address. “They wanted to kill as many people.”

Authorities said about 36 people were still missing.

Increased military action

Further east in Lysychansk in the Luhansk region, a key battleground in Russia’s assault on the industrial heartland of Donbas, the governor reported increased military action.

The situation in Lysychansk resembles that in its twin city Severodonetsk more than a month ago when the Russians started taking building after building, Luhansk governor Serhiy Gaidai said on Wednesday. Severodonetsk fell to Russia on Saturday.

“The situation in Lysychansk is very difficult,” Gaidai said earlier on television.

“The Russians are using every weapon available to them ... and without distinguishing whether targets are military or not — schools, kindergartens, cultural institutions,” he said.

“Everything is being destroyed. This is a scorched-earth policy.”

Russian forces are trying to surround Lysychansk, Ukraine’s armed forces general staff said on Wednesday.

The mayor of the southern city of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Senkevych, said a multistorey residential building had been hit this morning and rescuers were working there.

Russia has denied targeting civilian areas during its four-month offensive against Ukraine. The UN says at least 4,700 civilians have been killed since Russia invaded on February 24 2022.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, towards Ukraine’s east, Governor Valentyn Reznychenko said bodies of a man and a woman had been found buried under the rubble of a transportation company office that was hit by a Russian missile on Tuesday.

He had earlier said that Russia had fired six missiles on Tuesday in the region, three of which were shot down.

Reuters could not verify the account. The Russian defence ministry did not reply to an emailed request for comment.