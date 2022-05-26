×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Europe

Russia’s cut-and-paste WHO resolution glosses over the war

26 May 2022 - 18:08 Jennifer Rigby and Emma Farge
A logo is pictured at the World Health Organization building in Geneva, Switzerland. File photo: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE
A logo is pictured at the World Health Organization building in Geneva, Switzerland. File photo: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

Geneva — A proposal to condemn the regional health emergency triggered by Russia’s aggression in Ukraine will come before a World Health Organization (WHO) assembly, prompting a rival resolution from Moscow that makes no mention of its own role in the crisis.

The original proposal, backed by the US and more than 40 other countries, condemns Russia’s actions but stops short of immediately suspending its voting rights at the UN health agency. The Russian document, backed by Syria, which echoes the language of the first text, will also be decided on.

If the Western-led initiative passes nearly unanimously, observers say it would send a powerful political message that is rare in the multilateral system.

“The devastating military actions undermine the efforts to ensure health and wellbeing for everybody, and undermines the mission of WHO,” Adam Niedzielski, the health minister for Poland, which is one of the resolution's backers, told the assembly. “I believe the organisation cannot remain silent in these cases.”

Both resolutions express “grave concerns over the ongoing health emergency in and around Ukraine”, but only the Western-led proposal says that the emergency is “triggered by the Russian Federation’s aggression against Ukraine”.

“What they did is take our version and delete the cause of the problem,” Iaremenko Oleksii, a Ukrainian health ministry official told Reuters at the meeting. “We will act to push the international community to punish Russia.”

A senior diplomat at the Russian mission in Geneva said: “The resolution holds a series of anti-Russian statements and groundless accusations and therefore cannot be supported.”

Britain’s ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Simon Manley, called Russia’s resolution “a cynical attempt to distract, disrupt & confuse” on Twitter.

WHO Europe member states have already passed a resolution that could result in the closure of Russia’s regional office.

Diplomats said they are wary of pushing Russia too far and prompting it to quit, given the need to co-operate with WHO on disease surveillance.

One Western diplomat said: “We don’t want to chase Russia from the multilateral system.”

The resolutions come alongside a report from WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, which “highlights the devastating” health consequences of the Russian invasion, including 235 attacks on healthcare as well as wider mass casualties and life-threatening disruptions to health services.

Moscow calls its actions since February 24 a “special military operation” to disarm Ukraine and rid it of what it calls anti-Russian nationalism fomented by the West. Ukraine and the West say Russia launched an unprovoked war of aggression.

Reuters

Ukraine considers alternative export routes as Russia blocks key ports

The US has accused Russia of using food as a weapon by holding ‘hostage’ grain and oil supplies, threatening a global food crisis
World
1 day ago

Turkey in talks with Russia and Ukraine to open Bosphorus corridor for grain exports

Ukraine’s Black Sea ports have been blocked since Russia invaded in February and more than 20-million tonnes of grain are stuck in silos there
World
2 hours ago

US ends Russia debt payment exemption

US banks and individuals will be barred from accepting bond payments from Russia’s government from Wednesday
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Ukraine claims successes in the northeast as it ...
World / Europe
2.
Texas gunman wrote online post before killing 19 ...
World / Americas
3.
Pummelled by Russian offensive in the east, ...
World / Europe
4.
Russian forces close in on key cities in eastern ...
World / Europe
5.
Russia ready to allow passage of grain ships from ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Russia ready to allow passage of grain ships from Ukraine in trade-off

World / Europe

Russia eases key capital control as rouble surge continues

News

Most Ukrainians rule out any territorial concessions to end war

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.