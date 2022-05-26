Medvedev through to French Open third round
Russian’s elasticity helps overcome clay court issues to beat Serbian Laslo Djere
26 May 2022 - 18:04
Paris - Daniil Medvedev still has issues with clay court tennis, but the world No 2 cantered into the French Open third round with a 6-3 6-4 6-3 win against Serbian Laslo Djere on Thursday.
The Russian, who reached the quarterfinals at Roland Garros in 2021 after four successive first-round exits, struggled at times, but his elasticity eventually made up for his lack of natural ability to move about on the slow surface...
