×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Asia

Russia struggling to keep inflation in check

13 April 2022 - 18:03 Reuters
March consumer prices surged 7.5% from a year ago, up from 5.9% in February and more than the 6.7% median estimate in a Bloomberg survey. Picture: 123RF/DELTAART
March consumer prices surged 7.5% from a year ago, up from 5.9% in February and more than the 6.7% median estimate in a Bloomberg survey. Picture: 123RF/DELTAART

Russia can boost its economy by 7-trillion to 8-trillion roubles ($85bn-97bn) without stoking significant inflationary risks, a senior official said on Wednesday, as Moscow deals with supply curbs, a fall in oil production and slowing manufacturing output.

Annual inflation in Russia has spiked to a seven-year high of 16.70%, while the rouble and external trade have dropped after Western countries imposed sanctions over the Ukraine conflict.

Russia hiked its key interest rate to try to curb volatility, introduced capital controls, banned foreign holders of Russian assets from selling investments and offered over 1-trillion roubles in social payments and support to businesses.

“We have certain macroeconomic limits under which we are working,” first deputy prime minister Andrei Belousov said. “We have more or less understood the limits allowing us to work without increasing pressure on inflation.”

Some Russians rushed to snap up essential food items in the first days after Moscow launched what it calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine on February 24.

By late March, demand for the most popular socially important goods started to stabilise, Belousov said.

Yet sugar and the so-called “borscht basket”, a Russian version of the Big Mac index which contains the most popular daily food items including potatoes, onions, carrot and beetroot, spiked by 50%-60% after the sanctions, Belousov told the upper house of parliament.

Salt, flour and cereals increased in price by 10%-20%, with stocks now enough for five to six weeks, he said, compared with more than two weeks for sugar and 10-12 weeks for baby food and canned food.

Russian weekly inflation fell to 0.66% in the latest week, Belousov said, after growing by an average of 2% in the weeks after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine.

Inflation in Russia could reach 17%-20% in 2022 and the economy may contract by more than 10%, its deepest since 1994, according to Alexei Kudrin, the head of Russia’s audit chamber and a former finance minister.

Output volumes had fallen by about 11% in the industry and trade sectors, with other sectors shrinking by 9-10%, Belousov said without elaborating. Sources told Reuters earlier that Russian oil output hit its lowest since mid-2020 this week.

The energy ministry had earlier suspended publication of monthly oil and gas output figures, while the central bank stopped disclosing foreign trade data, cutting investors off from the most essential data about the state of the Kremlin’s finances.

Russia plans to use all funds available this year for support measures, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has said, warning that there will be no budget surplus.

Belousov said on Wednesday budget spending has already increased by 20% in the first three months of 2022 from a year ago.

Reuters

Europe shifts focus to urgently arming Ukraine

The shift partly comes as European nations accept that sanctions have done little to crimp Russia’s ability to fund its military operations
News
2 days ago

Zelensky urges oil embargo as dozens found in mass grave near Kyiv

Ukraine says Russia is gathering its forces in the east for a major assault and has urged people to flee
World
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Plan to sell record amounts of emergency US oil ...
World / Americas
2.
Argentina grain transport grinds to halt as ...
World / Americas
3.
Airbus cancels jet deal as sanctions prevent ...
World / Europe
4.
WATCH: China urges listed firms to buy back shares
World / Asia
5.
New Zealand says kia ora and g’day to Australian ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

EU to spend billions to find new green fuel following Russia’s invasion of ...

News

Ukraine calls for Russia to be crippled by sanctions

World / Europe

Global economy may be entering new inflationary era, says BIS head

News

Every euro you send to Russia has blood on it, Kyiv mayor says

World / Europe

Germany takes over Gazprom Germania to ensure energy supply

World / Europe

Car output stalls as sanctions pummel Russian manufacturing hub

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.