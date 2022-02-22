World / Europe

EU opens borders to travellers vaccinated with Indian and Chinese shots

22 February 2022 - 17:19 Francesco Guarascio
A British Airways passenger aircraft is shown on the tarmac at London Heathrow Airport. File photo: BLOOMBERG/ HOLLIE ADAMS
Brussels  — EU countries agreed on Tuesday to open their borders to travellers from outside the bloc who have had shots against Covid-19 authorised by the World Health Organization (WHO), easing restrictions on those who received Indian and Chinese vaccines.

The EU has so far authorised vaccines produced by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca (when produced in Europe), Johnson & Johnson and Novavax.

In addition to these shots, the WHO has also approved the vaccines produced by Chinese makers Sinopharm and Sinovac and by Indian company Bharat Biotech. It has also authorised the AstraZeneca vaccine made in India by the Serum Institute.

Until now, most EU countries have not admitted people from outside the bloc travelling for non-essential reasons if they have been vaccinated with shots not approved in the EU.

“Member states should lift the temporary restriction on non-essential travel to the EU for persons vaccinated with an EU- or WHO-approved vaccine,” said a recommendation adopted on Tuesday by EU governments, which would be applicable from March 1.

Restrictions will be lifted for travellers who received the final dose of the primary vaccination cycle at least 14 days and no more than 270 days before arrival. Boosted travellers will also be accepted.

EU states also agreed to lift a temporary restriction on non-essential travel for people who have recovered from Covid-19 within 180 days prior to travelling to the EU.

For people inoculated with a WHO-approved vaccine, EU states could also require a negative PCR test taken at the earliest 72 hours before departure and could apply additional measures such as quarantine or isolation.

Covid-19 keeps scores of prospective emigrants stuck in Hong Kong

No end in sight after more than two years of restrictions alongside a deepening political crackdown
News
4 days ago

Aircraft maintenance faces hard landing as Covid abates

Industry has been battered by the decommissioning of older aircraft, which typically require more maintenance, and reduced flying hours for the rest ...
World
6 days ago

EU aims to counter China’s Africa drive with €20bn plan

Bloc is working on a package to support transport networks, as well as energy, digital, education and health projects
News
1 week ago

Boris Johnson to bring forward plans to end legal requirement to self-isolate

Britain drops Covid-19 test requirement for vaccinated travellers from Friday
World
1 week ago
