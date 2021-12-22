World / Europe

Dutch prosecutors seek life sentences over killing of flight MH17 passengers

Defendants helped supply a missile system that pro-Russian separatists used to fire a rocket at aircraft, prosecutors say

22 December 2021 - 14:01 Stephanie van den Berg
The Malaysian airliner flight MH17 was brought down over eastern Ukraine, killing all 295 people aboard. File photo: REUTERS/MAXIM ZMEYEV
The Malaysian airliner flight MH17 was brought down over eastern Ukraine, killing all 295 people aboard. File photo: REUTERS/MAXIM ZMEYEV

Amsterdam — Dutch prosecutors on Wednesday demanded life sentences for three Russians and a Ukrainian charged with shooting down a passenger jet over Ukraine in 2014, killing 298 people.

They said the defendants, who are all at large, helped supply a missile system that pro-Russian separatists used to fire a rocket at Malaysia Airlines flight MH17.

“We demand that suspects [Igor] Girkin, [Sergey] Dubinsky, [Oleg] Pulatov and [Leonid] Kharchenko are convicted, each individually for the joint shooting down of an aircraft which caused death and the murder of 298 people on board, to life in prison,” prosecutor Manon Ridderbeks said.

The attack killed everyone on board, most of whom were Dutch nationals. The Dutch government holds Russia responsible. Authorities in Moscow deny involvement.

After years of collecting evidence, an international team of investigators concluded in May 2018 that the launcher used to shoot down the aircraft, which was en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, belonged to Russia’s 53rd Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade .

Prosecutors said on Wednesday that the evidence shows the men were linked to Russian-backed rebels in eastern Ukraine and played different but significant roles in the events that led to the downing of the jet.

Russians Pulatov, Dubinsky and Girkin and Ukrainian Kharchenko have all denied involvement either in video messages or in media interviews shown in court.

Relying on satellite images, social media posts and intercepted phone calls, prosecutors say the four men worked together to get a Buk missile system from Russia into eastern Ukraine to reinforce separatists.

In recordings played to the court earlier in the week, men identified by the prosecution as the suspects could be heard discussing moving “our Buk” to a field from where flight MH17 was attacked.

They then celebrated the success of “our boys” when they brought down what they mistakenly thought was a Ukrainian military aircraft.

The target turned out to be MH17.

Prosecutors argued that legally it made no difference that they intended to shoot a military aircraft.

“Even if the suspects did not intend the consequences of their actions those consequences still count for their sentencing,” Ridderbeks said.

Their trial started 20 months ago. Only Pulatov has sent lawyers to represent him while the others have not co-operated with the court and are being tried in absentia.

Closing arguments from Pulatov’s lawyers are expected in March and a verdict by end-2022.

Reuters

Angry families of MH17 victims accuse Russia of lying

298 people died in 2014 when MH17 was struck by what international investigators say was a Russian surface-to-air missile
World
3 months ago

Russia gives Dutch journalist three days to leave

Expulsion is second move against Western media since August
World
1 month ago

How to hijack a plane and get away with it

At least, whoever ordered this outrage did not have the aircraft blown up in mid-flight
News & Fox
6 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
FDA approves first injectable treatment to ...
World / Americas
2.
EU states oppose lifting travel ban on Southern ...
World / Europe
3.
US mulls lifting Southern African Omicron travel ...
World / Americas
4.
Emmerson Mnangagwa calls for Cecil John Rhodes to ...
World / Africa
5.
Nasa confirms new date for James Webb space ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Russia gives Dutch journalist three days to leave

World / Europe

Angry families of MH17 victims accuse Russia of lying

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.