World / Europe

Dutch leader Mark Rutte condemns three nights of riots by ‘idiots’

Dutch health authorities report more than 23,000 new coronavirus infections in 24 hours, the second-highest number since the start of the pandemic

22 November 2021 - 21:22 Reuters
Mark Rutte. Picture: REUTERS/EVA PLEVIER
Mark Rutte. Picture: REUTERS/EVA PLEVIER

Amsterdam  — Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday lashed out at “idiot” rioters who rampaged through cities across the Netherlands this weekend when protests against coronavirus restrictions turned violent.

More than 100 people were arrested during three nights of violence, which saw police open fire at rioters in Rotterdam on Friday.

“This was pure violence disguised as protest,” Rutte said in response to the worst disturbances since a full lockdown led to widespread disorder in January.

“There is a lot of unrest in society because we have been dealing with the misery of corona for so long. But I will never accept idiots using pure violence just because they are unhappy.”

About  30 people were arrested on Sunday, after dozens of arrests on the previous two days, as mobs of youths set fires and threw rocks.

Black-clad groups pelted police vans with stones, and in The Hague a rock was thrown through the windshield of an ambulance trying to take a patient to hospital.

Violence began in Rotterdam on Friday night, as a protest against government plans to ban most people who have not been vaccinated from public places quickly turned violent.

Though some lockdown measures were reimposed in the Netherlands on November 13, infections have surged.

This has forced Dutch hospitals to scale back regular treatment, and put pressure on the government to ensure care remains available for all urgent cases.

The head of the Dutch hospital association for critical care LNAZ, Ernst Kuipers, said the first Dutch patient would be moved to an intensive care unit in neighbouring Germany to take some pressure off Dutch hospitals on Tuesday.

Dutch health authorities on Monday reported more than 23,000 new coronavirus infections in 24 hours, the second-highest number since the start of the pandemic.

Health minister Hugo de Jonge stressed the country was “far removed” from the worst-case scenario, where hospitals would not have enough intensive care beds for every patient that needed one. However the government would consider more restrictions if infections and hospitalisations kept rising, he added.

Reuters

Austrians in Covid-19 lockdown again as mandatory vaccination looms

Once the vaccine mandate is implemented, fines for Austrians unwilling to take a shot could reach €3,600 and €1,500 in the case of booster shots
News
9 hours ago

Protests against Covid-19 restrictions spread in Europe

Marches and violent clashes with police reported in Belgium, Austria and the Netherlands, where rioters pelted police with stones and fireworks
World
23 hours ago

EU proposes to force exchanges to share trading data among themselves

Aim is to reduce the information advantage the biggest market players have compared with other market players and to better compete with London
World
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Protests against Covid-19 restrictions spread in ...
World / Europe
2.
Car drives through US parade, killing and ...
World / Americas
3.
El Salvador plans world’s first Bitcoin City ...
World / Americas
4.
DRC’s Felix Tshisekedi orders audit of mining ...
World / Africa
5.
China downgrades diplomatic relations with ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Covid-19 unvaccinated in Germany may soon face tougher curbs

News

New anti-graft party wins Bulgarian elections

News

German Covid-19 infections at highest since pandemic began

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.