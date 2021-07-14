World / Europe

Poland seeks greater control over media via new legal proposal, critics say

The ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party has long argued that foreign groups own too much of the media, distorting public debate

14 July 2021 - 16:04 Alicja Ptak
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Warsaw — Polish media law faced an uncertain future on Wednesday amid splits in the ruling coalition over a proposal that could see a US-owned TV channel critical of the government lose its licence.

The ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party has long argued that foreign groups own too much of the media, distorting public debate, but critics say that the government aims to increase control over the media and curb free speech.

PiS legislators last week submitted legal amendments to Poland's Broadcasting Act that would prevent companies from outside the European Economic Area taking control of Polish radio and television stations.

According to opposition legislators, that would mean TVN and its news channel, TVN24, which are owned by Discovery, would lose their licences. PiS said the law aimed to stop countries such as Russia and China taking control of Polish TV and radio stations.

In response to concerns voiced by critics, the Accord party, PiS's junior coalition partner, proposed a change that would allow companies from countries in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) to own more than 49% of shares in Polish media companies.

The US was among OECD’s founding states.

“We are persuaded that these solutions are good and do not change the fundamental purpose of the bill,” Magdalena Sroka, Accord’s spokesperson, told Reuters.

One of the PiS legislators behind the original proposal, Marek Suski, said on Wednesday that the future of the bill was uncertain due to a lack of support within the ruling coalition.

“They behave as if they were in opposition and not in the coalition,” Suski told private channel Republika TV, referring to Accord's proposal, state news agency PAP reported.

He said he hoped it would be possible to get the support needed to pass the bill and “colleagues won't attack us but will work with us”.

Sroka said her party was not attacking anyone and its proposition was an attempt to have a dialogue.

“We can see how emotionally charged this subject has become. It has fired up the public debate, hence our proposal,” she said.

Poland recently used its state-run refiner, PKN Orlen , to buy out a newspaper publisher from German owners, giving Warsaw more influence over 20 local dailies, the websites of which get nearly 17-million visitors a day. 

Reuters

Polish court to rule on primacy of EU law

Ruling may bring Warsaw's row with Brussels to a head
World
1 day ago

Orban’s latest affront highlights EU’s inability to expel countries

With their illiberal cynicism, Hungary and Poland threaten the bloc’s democratic, tolerant and open identity
World
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
FSB urges stronger defence against cyber attacks ...
World
2.
Haiti arrests suspected mastermind behind ...
World / Americas
3.
Cuba internet goes dark after simmering tensions ...
World / Americas
4.
Haiti gang boss threatens ‘legitimate violence’ ...
World / Americas
5.
Largest green energy hub planned for Australia
World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.