Poland’s Catholics are leaving the Church as line with state blurs

In reality, Poles see an increasingly explicit connection.

For example, priests have displayed election posters on parish property or discussed elections during mass — almost always in favour of the governing party — in more than 140 cases over the last five years, according to a Reuters tally of archived local media reports. During that time Poland has held five elections.

“What I don’t like in the Church is that it turns places of worship into a political bazaar where my rights are being traded,” Lipka said.

The Polish Bishops’ Conference, which represents the Church in the country, declined to comment on the role of the clergy in political campaigning. The government did not respond.

In October, Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal ruled that women should be prohibited from aborting a foetus with abnormalities, a ruling the government enforced on January 27. About 1,000 pregnancies have been terminated legally each year in Poland, most due to foetal problems.

The Church considers all abortion to be murder. It says it was not involved in the court decision and government officials also told Reuters the Church had not influenced it. But in mass protests that followed, tens of thousands of people blocked roads and city centres carrying banners with slogans such as “Get your rosaries off my ovaries.”

As Church officials stopped collating data on defections in 2010, there is no nationwide total. In Warsaw, more people filed to quit in November 2020 than in all of 2019. The 577 acts of apostasy — the formal process of leaving the Church — booked between January and mid-December were nearly double the 2019 figure.

After the abortion ruling, Polish Google searches for “apostasy” jumped to their highest since counting began in 2004. Thousands signed up for Facebook pages advising the documents needed, which include recent proof of baptism obtained from the parish where the ceremony took place. A website offering documentation has had more than 30,000 downloads, its founder says.

Tight bonds

“Whatever the reason, this is dramatic,” archbishop Grzegorz Rys, one of the most senior clerics in Poland, said.

Given the scale of revolt, he believes many are quitting in protest at what they see as increasingly tight bonds between the Church and the governing Law and Justice (PiS) party. The party’s ratings in most opinion polls have slipped to about 30% from more than 40% in August 2020.

The Catholic Church is at Poland’s core. According to Church data, 88% of children attend catechism classes in state-run schools.

In the 1980s, the Church was a voice of freedom: Pope John Paul II earned iconic status for inspiring people to stand up against Communist rule. Parish priests sheltered antigovernment activists and helped distribute food and underground newspapers.

After Communism fell, the clergy pushed for a return to conservative Catholic values and in 1993, when Poland introduced new curbs on abortion, Church approval ratings fell below 40%. They have since recovered but never above 75%.

Over the next few years, as Poland introduced market reforms and joined the EU, poorer, less educated voters felt left behind — a trend PiS promised to reverse when it came to power in 2015.

National identity

The party — whose strongest support is among older, rural voters — has spent millions of euros on Church-run projects, government documents show. PiS has overhauled a number of institutions, including the Constitutional Court, in reforms the EU says have increased political influence on the legal system. PiS disputes that.

The party sees the Church and Polish national identity as one. Ryszard Czarnecki, a senior legislator for the PiS, said while the party and the clergy should be seen as independent, the Church’s role in “preserving national identity” is undeniable.

“Poland has its specificity and the Church has its special merits here,” he said.

For the PiS, the Church is a repository of Poland’s moral teaching: “The only alternative … is nihilism,” it said in a 2019 election campaign programme.

Public TV, run by a former PiS politician, broadcasts nearly nine hours of Catholic programming a week, including church service broadcasts.

Church symbolism reaches deep into Poland’s political life. In 2015, a group of legislators from across the political spectrum placed a vial of blood from the late John Paul II — born in Poland and declared a saint in 2014 — in the chapel of the house of parliament.

In December 2020, parliament added another relic — a strand of beard hair purportedly belonging to a monk killed in a Nazi German concentration camp. The monk, Saint Maximilian Maria Kolbe, was canonised in 1982 for volunteering to die in place of another prisoner.

Elzbieta Witek, the PiS-appointed parliament speaker, ceremonially received the relic for the house. She declined to comment for this story.

PiS fuses piety and nationalism to the point where a central banker nominated and chosen by the party has published his views on moral topics.

Eryk Lon wrote a piece about interest rates in 2019 in which he urged the faithful to pray for the “evil spirit of cosmopolitanism” to be eradicated from universities, particularly from business schools. He did not respond to a request for comment for this story.