World / Europe

Poland’s anti-LGBTI action legitimises homophobic violence, Council of Europe says

But in written comments in response to the memorandum, the Polish government has rejected the criticism

03 December 2020 - 11:34 Alan Charlish
Picture: 123RF/EVGENYI LASTOCHKIN
Picture: 123RF/EVGENYI LASTOCHKIN

Warsaw — Polish politicians should stop stigmatising LGBTI people, the Council of Europe commissioner for human Rights said in a memorandum published on Thursday, adding that such behaviour risked legitimising homophobic violence.

Poland’s ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party made battling what it calls “LGBTI ideology” a key plank of election campaigns in 2019 and 2020 in a bid to rally core religious conservative voters.

‘The commissioner is deeply concerned about the propagation of negative and inflammatory homophobic narratives by many public officials in Poland, including people in the highest ranks of government,” the memorandum by Dunja Mijatovic said.

“Stigmatisation and hate directed at certain individuals or groups of people carry a real risk of legitimising violence, sometimes with fatal consequences.”

The memorandum outlines instances of stigmatisation of LGBTI people in Poland, including the declaration of “LGBTI-free zones” by some local authorities, and instances of inflammatory language used about the LGBTI community by politicians and senior figures in the Catholic church.

“Stigmatising rhetoric has often been accompanied by harassment and intimidation of LGBTI activists by law enforcement agencies and the public prosecution services,” the memorandum said, citing the example of an activist detained for hanging up posters of the Virgin Mary with a rainbow halo.

In written comments in response to the memorandum, the Polish government rejected the criticism.

“It needs to be emphasised that the activities of the police could have never been considered as harassing or intimidating and they resulted only from respecting the law in force,” the government said.

It said that the commissioner's comments on “LGBTI-free zones” were “misleading”, adding that the institution of marriage as a union between a man and a woman was enshrined in the Polish constitution.

Poland and Hungary are under formal EU investigation for undermining the independence of courts, media and nongovernmental organisations. 

Reuters

Polish abortion protest leader lauds ‘common spirit’ of Eastern European women

Marta Lempart, a lawyer by training, says parallels between the Polish and Belarusian movements are clear: they are being run by Eastern Europeans ...
World
1 month ago

LGBTI couples in China seek recognition in national census

Director of NGO behind campaign hopes same-sex couples can gain visibility to neighbours and government
World
3 weeks ago

No place for ‘gay panic’ defence in Australia

Advocacy group Equality Australia says revoking the defence will help end discrimination against LGBT+ Australians
World
1 month ago

Hope for China’s same-sex couples as new civil code helps protect property rights

The civil code does not put restrictions such as kinship or gender on people who can be given the right to reside, says a property law specialist in ...
World
6 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Trump hints at 2024 presidential run at White ...
World / Americas
2.
Germany extends Covid-19 restrictions until ...
World / Europe
3.
UK cleared to offer Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 ...
World / Europe
4.
Eight border officials test positive for Covid in ...
World / Africa
5.
SA investors Harith and Pembani Remgro join in ...
World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.