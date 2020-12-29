Big quake in Croatia felt as far away as Rome and Vienna

Ljubljana/Zagreb — Croatia suffered its strongest earthquake in 140 years — for the second time in 2020 — with the tremor toppling buildings and rattling Europeans as far away as Rome and Vienna.

The temblor, measured at 6.3 by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre on Tuesday, was larger than both a 5.2 quake on Monday and a 5.3 tremor that caused $6bn in damage when it hit the capital, Zagreb, in March.

The earthquake brought down buildings near its epicentre in the town of Petrinja, where it killed a 12-year-old girl, the N1 broadcaster reported. The tremor also damaged structures in Zagreb, where Croats left their homes to wait out any potential aftershocks.

Also felt in Rome, Budapest and Vienna, it was more powerful than the 1963 quake near the former Yugoslav town of Skopje, now the capital of North Macedonia, that killed more than 1,000 people and destroyed 80% of the city.

“This is horrible,” President Zoran Milanović said from Petrinja, where he was observing the damage with Prime Minister Andrej Plenković. “Pure horror. The army is here, coming to help evacuate people.”

The disaster adds to an already difficult year for the Adriatic EU member state, which is already repairing 20,000 buildings from the March quake while also tackling one of bloc’s worst surges in coronavirus cases and a record economic recession.

“We have mobilised all available services to help people and clear the destruction,” Plenković said on Twitter. “The most important thing now is to save lives.”

In Petrinja, which was almost completely destroyed in the 1991-1995 war, video footage showed demolished houses and fallen roofs that resembled the damage from the conflict more than two decades ago.

The quake also triggered the automatic shutdown of Slovenia’s Krško nuclear power plant, with that country’s infrastructure minister saying initial checks showed no damage had occurred.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Twitter that she had spoken with Plenković and the bloc is ready to provide support.

