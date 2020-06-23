World / Americas

Magnitude 7.4 earthquake hits southern Mexico, one dead

One person dies in the state of Oaxaca

23 June 2020 - 20:30 Julia Love
Picture: 123RF/LORENZOT81
Picture: 123RF/LORENZOT81

Mexico City — A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.4 struck the coast of southern Mexico on Tuesday, killing at least one person, buckling paved roads and setting off a tsunami warning along Pacific coastal areas.

One person died in the state of Oaxaca, governor Alejandro Murat said, after the quake hit the Pacific coastal state midmorning.

The country's seismological service said a tsunami on the Oaxaca coast was ongoing, with the sea level having risen 60cm at Huatulco beach, a popular destination for US and Canadian tourists.

Mexico's civil protection agency recommended that residents move away from the coastline. Videos on social media showed the ocean's water receding in Oaxaca, a mountainous state that is also home to coffee plantations and Spanish colonial architecture.

Resident Miguel Candelaria  was working at his computer in his family home in the Oaxaca town of Juchitan when the ground began to tremble. He ran outside with relatives, but they had to stop in the middle of the street as the pavement buckled and rocked.

“We couldn't walk ... the street was like chewing gum,” said Candelaria.

Neighbours screamed and shouted warnings, said Candelaria.

Quakes of magnitudes over 7 are major earthquakes capable of widespread and heavy damage. A 7.1 magnitude earthquake that struck central Mexico in 2017 killed 355 people in the capital and the surrounding states.

Buildings shook in Mexico City, hundreds of miles away.

Helicopters flew low over the Roma and Condesa districts of the capital, apparently looking for damage in streets where many buildings still show the scars of the 2017 quake. The city's public security ministry said a flyover showed “there are no fallen buildings.”

The US Geological Survey said the epicentre of Tuesday's quake was located 69km northeast of the town of Pochutla.

It was shallow, only 26km below the earth's surface, which would have amplified the shaking.

Reuters

Five years after Nepal earthquake, and many survivors still do not have homes

The 7.8-magnitude quake struck on April 25 2015, killing nearly 9,000 people and leaving millions homeless in Nepal
World
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Noose landmark in Namibia sparks a furore
World / Africa
2.
Trump extends and expands visa restrictions to ...
World / Americas
3.
WHO warns lack of global leadership hampers fight ...
World
4.
Opposition leader tipped to win Malawi poll rerun
World / Africa
5.
China clamps down on livestreaming apps
World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.