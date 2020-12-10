The main points of Christine Lagarde’s ECB stimulus

Frankfurt — The European Central Bank (ECB) announced fresh stimulus measures broadly in line with expectations on Thursday. What follows are the highlights of ECB president Christine Lagarde’s comments at a post-policy meeting press conference.

Pandemic risk

While the rebound of economic activity in the third quarter was stronger than expected and the prospect for the rollout of vaccines is encouraging, the pandemic continues to pose serious risks to public health and to the euro area and global economies.

More pronounced impact

Incoming data and our staff projections suggest a more pronounced near-term impact of the pandemic on the economy and a more protracted weakness in inflation than previously envisaged.

High uncertainty

Uncertainty remains high, including with regard to the dynamics of the pandemic and the timing of vaccine rollouts.

Fourth-quarter contraction

The resurgence in Covid-19 cases and the associated containment measures are significantly restricting euro area economic activity, which is expected to have contracted in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Services severely curbed

Services activity is being severely curbed by the increase in infection rates and the new restrictions on social interaction and mobility.

PEPP envelope usage

If favourable financing conditions can be maintained with asset purchase flows that do not exhaust the envelope over the net purchase horizon of the pandemic emergency purchase programme (PEPP), the envelope need not be used in full.

Recalibrated

The PEPP envelope can be recalibrated, if required, to maintain favourable financing conditions to help counter the negative pandemic shock to the path of inflation.

Ready to adjust

We therefore continue to stand ready to adjust all of our instruments as appropriate to ensure that inflation moves towards our aim in a sustained manner in line with our commitment to symmetry.

Monitor forex

We will also continue to monitor developments in the exchange rate with regard to possible implications for the medium-term inflation outlook.

Negative inflation

Headline inflation is likely to remain negative until early 2021.

Subdued price pressures

Underlying price pressures are expected to remain subdued owing to weak demand, notably in the tourism and travel-related sectors, as well as low-wage pressures, and the appreciation of the euro exchange rate.

Upward pressure

Once the impact of the pandemic fades, a recovery in demand supported by accommodative fiscal and monetary policies will put upward pressure on inflation over the medium term.

