Davos meeting moves to Singapore in May

Zurich — The World Economic Forum will be held in Singapore instead of Switzerland in 2021 as the Covid-19 pandemic would make it difficult to ensure the health and safety of participants in Europe, WEF organisers said on Monday.

“The World Economic Forum will convene the special annual meeting 2021 in Singapore to May 13-16. It will return to Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, for the annual meeting 2022,” the organisers said in a statement, released a day earlier than planned.

WEF president Borge Brende said in an internal e-mail that health and safety concerns linked to the current Covid-19 situation in Europe made it impossible to organise the meeting in Lucerne-Buergenstock as initially planned, while Singapore had been successful in dealing with the pandemic.

“After careful consideration, and in light of the current situation with regards to Covid-19 cases, it was decided that Singapore was best placed to hold the meeting,” organisers said.

They had already decided in October to move the annual meeting of world political and business leaders to Buergenstock in central Switzerland from the ski resort of Davos that has hosted the high-profile event since the early 1970s.

Moving the meeting to the Southeast Asian financial hub of Singapore allows it to hold an in-person meeting, the “first global leadership event to address worldwide recovery from the pandemic”, WEF organisers said.

Singapore, which in 2018 played host to a historic meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, said its planned virus safety measures for the event could include tests on arrival, pre-event and periodic antigen testing, as well as contact tracing of attendees.

“Despite the ongoing pandemic, we are confident that Singapore will be able to continue maintaining public health and safety while supporting the WEF’s mission to effect positive change through collaboration and engagement,” Singapore trade minister Chan Chun Sing said in statement.

