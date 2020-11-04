EU’s Michel Barnier warns of big gaps after Brexit talks

Earlier on Wednesday, Barnier told a meeting of diplomats from the bloc’s 27 member states that the UK was holding up progress by refusing to compromise over these issues. The British government sees it the other way, and is pressing the EU to back down. Both sides say they want a deal.

“Progress made, but I agree with @MichelBarnier that wide divergences remain on some core issues,” Barnier’s opposite number, David Frost, said in a Tweet. “We continue to work to find solutions that fully respect UK sovereignty.”

Non-regression

The level playing field — measures to prevent UK companies from unfairly undercutting their European competitors — continues to be one of the most difficult issues, Barnier told the meeting, according to people familiar with the discussion.

The UK is refusing to back down from its refusal to commit to clauses that would stop it from diluting its existing competition rules. The country is also unwilling to sign up to mechanisms to co-operate on strengthening those rules in the future. The EU wants to develop a mechanism to develop joint standards over time.

On fishing, Barnier said he is opposed to any deal that would make access to UK waters subject to annual negotiations, but added there is a deal to be done on the subject.

Despite the negative tone, Barnier also told the envoys that considerable progress has been made on less controversial subjects, including police and judicial co-operation, with agreement on some items now set down in legal text.

The UK will leave the bloc’s single market with or without a deal when the post-Brexit transition period ends on December 31. Both sides say they need a minimum of six weeks to ratify any agreement in their respective parliaments, meaning a deal needs to be struck by mid-November for it to be implemented in time.

Failure to strike a deal will leave the UK trading with tariffs and quotas and without any co-operation arrangements in place in areas such as security, law enforcement and transport.

Bloomberg