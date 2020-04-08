World / Europe

Covid-19 deaths in UK growing quicker than official data can show

The discrepancy is also because deaths outside hospitals, such as in hospices or at home, are not included in the official total

08 April 2020 - 12:33 Adam Blenford
Picture:AFP/ISABEL INFANTES
Picture:AFP/ISABEL INFANTES

London — Many more people are dying from coronavirus infections in hospitals around the UK than the government is able to indicate in its closely watched daily updates, new figures show.

A total of 1,649 people died from Covid-19 in England in the period to March 27, according to the UK Office for National Statistics. The department of health and social care had reported 926 deaths from the disease in the same period.

The discrepancy occurs because of delays in reporting. The figures are likely an underestimate of the true scale because they do not include deaths outside hospitals, such as in hospices, care homes and private residences.

Declared deaths have climbed sharply, reaching a total of 6,159 on Tuesday, an indication that the coronavirus outbreak has accelerated. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is among those infected, and remains in intensive care in a London hospital. Nevertheless, the UK’s chief scientific officer, Patrick Vallance, said on Tuesday that a decline in the number of cases recorded could indicate that the outbreak is approaching its peak.

Separately, an updated forecast from Imperial College London showed the outbreak is growing rapidly in 26 countries, and that the UK, France, Italy, Spain and the US could see more than 5,000 deaths over the next week.

Bloomberg

Testing SA: How it will flatten the curve

As countries toil with the best method of defeating an invisible enemy, World Health Organisation director-general Tedros Adhanom has a simple ...
Features
7 hours ago

Donald Trump declares national emergency over coronavirus

The president appeared on stage with members of his coronavirus task force and business executives after meeting them inside the White House
World
3 weeks ago

Saudi Arabia locks down oil province, suspends schools

Measures in the eastern oil-producing province of Qatif are not expected to affect Saudi Arabia's oil output
World
1 month ago

Trump’s Middle East plan is practical, but won’t bring peace

The US doesn’t need the Middle East the way it used to, which may explain why the Trump plan was so pro-Israel, writes Ian Bremmer
Opinion
2 months ago

Most read

1.
UK, France and New York virus death tolls rise ...
World / Europe
2.
Australia tests BCG infant vaccine against ...
World
3.
Donald Trump threatens to withdraw WHO funding
World
4.
Raab faces stiff test with Johnson out of action
World / Europe
5.
A Covid-19 treatment is likely to be found before ...
World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.