Boris Johnson moved to intensive care as Covid-19 condition worsens

06 April 2020 - 21:32 Costas Pitas
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Picture: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS
London  — Prime Minister Boris Johnson's condition has worsened since being admitted to hospital with persistent Covid-19 symptoms and he has been moved into intensive care, his Downing Street office said in a statement on Monday.

"Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the prime minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the intensive care at St Thomas' Hospital.

"The PM has asked foreign secretary Dominic Raab, who is the first secretary of state, is to deputise for him where necessary."

Raab chaired the government's emergency Covid-19 meeting on Monday.

Asked at the news conference whether he had been in touch with Johnson on Monday by either text or by telephone, Raab said he had last spoken to the prime minister on Saturday.

The government said Raab would continue to chair the daily meeting while Johnson was in hospital but some in the Conservative Party called for him to formally step in for the prime minister until he was better.

"There are already problems which the prime minister’s illness will intensify," said Paul Goodman, editor of the ConservativeHome website.

US President Donald Trump said Johnson was a "strong man" and that all Americans were praying for him.

The pound fell against the dollar on news of his admission to hospital. It then rose when housing secretary Robert Jenrick said on Monday morning he expected Johnson to be back at Downing Street shortly and was trading at $1.23.

On March 27, Johnson became the first leader of a major power to announce that he had tested positive for Covie-19.

"Clearly the prime minister is finding it difficult to shake this thing off," said Jonathan Ball, professor of molecular virology at Nottingham University.

Medics said patients with Covid-19 can deteriorate after about 10 days, with some developing pneumonia.

 Johnson has faced criticism for initially approving a much more modest response to the new coronavirus outbreak than other European leaders, saying on March 3 that he had been shaking hands with coronavirus patients.

He changed tack when scientific projections showed a quarter of a million people could die in the UK.

On Monday, health officials said Britain's death toll stood at 5,373.

Johnson effectively shuttered the world's fifth-largest economy, advising people to stay at home and the elderly or infirm to isolate themselves for weeks.

Johnson's pregnant fiancée, Carrie Symonds, also had symptoms but said on Saturday she was feeling better.

Reuters 

